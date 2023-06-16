Subscribe
Order photos

SB 224 may curb appetite for car part

by | Jun 16, 2023 | Latest

Criminals who steal catalytic converters will face stiffer penalties if caught and convicted. Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 224 into law on Tuesday, June 6. The measure by Sen. Carol Alvarado (D-Houston) is the companion to the House bill filed by Rep. Jeff Leach (R-Plano).

However, authorities report the number of thefts has decreased along with the price of the precious metals they contain.

Catalytic converters are installed in the exhaust system of vehicles to reduce harmful emissions. They help convert toxic pollutants, such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and hydrocarbons, into less harmful substances before they are released into the atmosphere.

As the name implies, catalytic converters contain a catalyst, usually made of platinum, palladium or rhodium, which facilitates the chemical reactions. As those metals became more valuable, catalytic converters became a quick way for lawbreakers to make a buck.

Rhodium, a silver-white metallic element is resistant to corrosion and considered the rarest and most valuable precious metal in the world. Its price peaked at $29,800 per troy ounce in March 2021, creating an epidemic of thefts with Houston police reporting 15,771 stolen in 2022.

But the global market for the metal has plummeting nearly 49% since the start of 2023, with the current price at $6,400 per ounce, or $205.76 per gram. There are about one to two grams of rhodium in the typical catalytic converter.

So, where the price of a stolen converter could once be worth thousands, today’s price – and new penalties – make theft a less attractive proposition.

Even when metals prices were high, theft was not a big issue in Wylie. Sgt. Donald English, public information officer of the Wylie Police Department said the department received eight reports in 2022 and none so far in 2023.

It is relatively simple to steal a converter, especially from a vehicle with high ground clearance like a pickup truck, police say. Thieves target vehicles parked in secluded areas and can remove a converter in seconds using simple tools like hacksaws and wrenches.

Therefore, many vehicle owners have adopted preventive measures, such as installing protective shields or security devices, to deter thieves from targeting their converters. But a more successful approach to discouraging the thefts has been to target scrap yards that salvage the metals or auto mechanics who re-use the whole unit.

For the full story, see the June 14 issue of The Wylie News.

By Bob Wieland

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Flowing forward: safeguarding water quality

Flowing forward: safeguarding water quality

Jun 15, 2023 |

We all live in a watershed, so everyone should share in the responsibility of caring for it, according to a recent workshop. “A watershed is like one big bowl or bathtub, said Michael Kuitu, a program specialist and coordinator for the Texas Watershed Steward program....

read more
Scholarship to honor two shooting victims

Scholarship to honor two shooting victims

Jun 14, 2023 |

Following the death of two Cox Elementary School students in the Allen Premium Outlet shooting May 6, a local education foundation is creating a scholarship to honor their memory. One month after the event Tuesday, June 6, the Wylie ISD Education Foundation announced...

read more
City manager, council clash on ambulance funding

City manager, council clash on ambulance funding

Jun 14, 2023 |

Intense debate broke out during a workshop session at the Tuesday, June 13, council meeting as councilmembers and staff disagreed on a funding solution to the start of offering ambulance services through Wylie Fire-Rescue. Unlike nearby municipalities, Wylie contracts...

read more
Summer meal program underway

Summer meal program underway

Jun 14, 2023 |

Residents searching for meals this summer can swing by Hartman Elementary School, located at 510 S. Birmingham St. The school is offering a morning snack and lunch option free of charge to children under 18 or individuals with a disability under 21 years of age. The...

read more
Bluegrass event features fun for all

Bluegrass event features fun for all

Jun 9, 2023 |

A summertime staple in Wylie is set to return for another iteration that will contain plenty of fun for all ages. Over the years, Bluegrass on Ballard has evolved from a weeklong celebration known as the Wylie July Jubilee to a street dance and, ultimately, a daylong...

read more
Legislature wraps up, begins special session

Legislature wraps up, begins special session

Jun 7, 2023 |

Legislators gaveled out of their regular session Monday, May 29, only to learn of a special session 12 hours later. The 88th Legislative Session reached sine die May 29, but lawmakers began a special session at 9 p.m. with a focus on property tax relief and border...

read more
Rotarian shares experiences from motorcycle ride

Rotarian shares experiences from motorcycle ride

Jun 7, 2023 |

While riding a motorcycle for charity, a member of the Rotary Club of Wylie East Fork forged connections with other Rotarians around the world. Speaking during the club’s Thursday, June 1, meeting at Landon Winery, Charlie Waller told members about traveling across...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe