Subscribe

Deprecated: Creation of dynamic property ET_Builder_Module_Comments::$et_pb_unique_comments_module_class is deprecated in /home/csmediatexas/wylienews/wp-content/themes/Divi/includes/builder/class-et-builder-element.php on line 1417
NTMWD 2025 Summer

Permit sought for temporary batch plant in Wylie

by | May 8, 2025 | Latest, news

Stock photo of a concrete batch plant

McMahon Contracting and Construction, LLC has applied for an Air Quality Standard Permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that would allow construction of a temporary concrete batch plant in Wylie.

The proposed site, identified under TCEQ Registration No. 163952L002, is located approximately 0.2 miles west of the intersection of Sanden Boulevard and West Farm-to-Market Road 544, on the right side of the road in Collin County.

The permit application is being processed through an expedited review, as allowed under the commission’s rules in 30 Texas Administrative Code, Chapter 101, Subchapter J.

Members of the public are encouraged to review the full notice, which will be published in the Classifieds section of the May 8, 2025 edition of The Wylie News, and to submit comments or request a public meeting through official TCEQ channels.

Additional information about the project may be obtained from McMahon Contracting and Construction, LLC at 3019 Roy Orr Boulevard, Grand Prairie, Texas 75050-7108 or by contacting Josh Butler, Environmental Services Manager with Elm Creek Environmental, LLC, at (469) 946-8195.

Stay informed, support local journalism by subscribing to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!

Collin Fall 2025

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Collin County property values continue to rise

Collin County property values continue to rise

May 1, 2025 | ,

Once again, Collin County property values show an increase, according to 2025 certified estimated taxable values released by Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD).  CCAD mailed the 2025 real property appraisal notices to property owners on April 15 and owners...

read more
Wylie events serve up fun, fundraising 

Wylie events serve up fun, fundraising 

May 1, 2025 | , ,

Two popular spring events will take over downtown Wylie the first weekend of May, offering fun for families while raising money for local causes. The 21st annual Wylie Pedal Car Race 500 rolls onto Ballard Avenue on Sunday, May 4, at 1 p.m. Children ages 2-5 years old...

read more
Council opposes new development

Council opposes new development

May 1, 2025 | ,

U.S. Rep. Keith Self attended the Tuesday, April 22 Wylie City Council meeting to present special recognitions to members of the community. Honorees included staff from the Smith Public Library and first responders from Wylie Fire-Rescue and the Wylie Police...

read more
Local school districts rate As and Bs

Local school districts rate As and Bs

May 1, 2025 | , ,

After 19 months of court challenges by several districts, the Texas Education Agency has released school accountability ratings for the 2022-23 school year. The 2023-24 rankings are still blocked pending the resolution of a second lawsuit. No scores were released for...

read more
Order photos
NTMWD 2025 Summer
Collin Summer Registration
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer Registration
NTMWD 2025 Summer
Collin Summer Registration
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer Registration