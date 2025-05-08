Permit sought for temporary batch plant in Wylie

Stock photo of a concrete batch plant

McMahon Contracting and Construction, LLC has applied for an Air Quality Standard Permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that would allow construction of a temporary concrete batch plant in Wylie.

The proposed site, identified under TCEQ Registration No. 163952L002, is located approximately 0.2 miles west of the intersection of Sanden Boulevard and West Farm-to-Market Road 544, on the right side of the road in Collin County.

The permit application is being processed through an expedited review, as allowed under the commission’s rules in 30 Texas Administrative Code, Chapter 101, Subchapter J.

Members of the public are encouraged to review the full notice, which will be published in the Classifieds section of the May 8, 2025 edition of The Wylie News, and to submit comments or request a public meeting through official TCEQ channels.

Additional information about the project may be obtained from McMahon Contracting and Construction, LLC at 3019 Roy Orr Boulevard, Grand Prairie, Texas 75050-7108 or by contacting Josh Butler, Environmental Services Manager with Elm Creek Environmental, LLC, at (469) 946-8195.

