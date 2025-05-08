Council approves ESD inclusion for ETJ

Wylie Fire-Rescue has a service contract with Inspiration. File art

The Wylie City Council voted April 22 to allow the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) to be included in the proposed Collin County Emergency Services District No. 1, following a February petition by county residents seeking expanded emergency services in unincorporated areas.

The proposed district would create a new funding mechanism under Chapter 775 of the Texas Health and Safety Code, allowing up to 10 cents per $100 of property valuation to support fire protection and EMS services outside city limits.

Fire Chief Brandon Blythe explained that Wylie currently provides emergency services to its ETJ—a non-city area where the city retains certain regulatory authority—at little or no cost to the county. “Right now, it costs us about $2,200 to dispatch a call, and the county’s paying us about $200 per call,” Blythe said. “It would be a lot more equitable than it is today.”

