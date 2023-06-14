Subscribe
Scholarship to honor two shooting victims

Following the death of two Cox Elementary School students in the Allen Premium Outlet shooting May 6, a local education foundation is creating a scholarship to honor their memory.

One month after the event Tuesday, June 6, the Wylie ISD Education Foundation announced it would form a scholarship endowment fund in honor of Daniela and Sofia Mendoza. 

“They lived their lives The Wylie Way and left a legacy of love and kindness that will continue through their families, friends, Cox Elementary, and the larger Wylie community,” the news release said. “They were quick to

make their friends giggle and were known to share the funniest jokes. They were loved by many and will not be forgotten.”

The girls were also well regarded within Cox Elementary, by setting an example of good character traits for others.

“Daniela and Sophia Mendoza were beautiful sisters who left us too soon,” said Krista Wilson, principal at Cox Elementary. “Daniela was kind, generous, and had a smile that would light up a room. Sofia was enthusiastic, funny and loved to entertain her classmates.”

Additionally, Executive Director of the Wylie ISD Education Foundation Windi Fuller said creating the scholarship will ensure the Mendoza sisters are not forgotten within the community, even if they are no longer part of it.

“The Mendoza family are a part of the fabric of Wylie and always will be,” Fuller said. “Establishing a scholarship in their memory shows we have hope for the future and will always remember the beauty of their lives. Everyone we have spoken to has said nothing but the best about Daniela and Sofia.”

To fully fund the endowment, the foundation is looking to raise at least $10,000 from the community. Initially, the award would be $500 on an annual basis with the amount increasing to $750 if $15,000 is raised.

Fuller said any additional $5,000 increases in funding will correlate with a $250 increase in the overall yearly award for the scholarship.

Criteria for the award have not been identified, she added, but remains a work in progress.

“We are still finalizing the specific criteria for this grant and know it will at least be a Wylie ISD student,” Fuller said. The Mendoza family and Cox Elementary will help us identify any additional criteria that best honors Daniela and Sofia.”

