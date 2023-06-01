Subscribe
Secondary Teacher honored among ‘best of the best’

The hard work of a longtime teacher in Wylie ISD paid off with honors that placed her among the top recognized professionals in the district.

Breegan Gholson, an 18-year teacher finishing her eighth year in Wylie ISD, was recognized May 5 during the Wylie Way Awards gala that honors the top teachers and staff in the district. Gholson was chosen from a field that included all other campus teachers of the year from middle and high schools.

When she was announced as the Secondary Teacher of the Year, Gholson said many of her colleagues told her “nobody better” could have been recognized, adding that their praise was “validating.” She also feels honored by the process for recognizing her achievements.

“It’s one of those things where this is the best district ever,” Gholson said. “I feel like I work at an amazing high school, and to get an award for the high school in the best district is like the best of the best of the best of the best.”

Gholson, who teaches advanced placement biology, biology I, student leadership, peer-assisted learning and also serves as co-advisor to student council, said it was an honor to be selected among a peer of supportive candidates from other campuses.

“You’re standing there next to the best of the best,” Gholson said. “It’s a really great place to be because even if you lose, you’re gonna lose to somebody who absolutely deserves this honor.”

Throughout her progress toward the final stage over a two-month period, she received backpacks and other “swag” items from the district until she was named Teacher of the Year. Eagle-eyed students will also see “Teacher of the Year” emblazoned on her badge.

However, for being named the top secondary teacher of the district, her prize was not monetary, rather it was six months of free house cleaning, which is much appreciated, said Gholson.

“I think it’s a really valuable thing to give somebody who works so hard for the district because they see some time may not be spent at the house, but up here at the school,” Gholson said.

For the full story, see the May 31 issue of The Wylie News.

