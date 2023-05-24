Subscribe
Summer reading underway

by | May 24, 2023

A summer staple of libraries across the country is underway in Wylie at the Smith Public Library.

The annual summer reading program began Monday, May 22, at the library with activities and challenges designed for children, teens and adults. The program runs through August 5 with a special summer kickoff in conjunction with the Wylie Recreation Center Friday, June 2.

This year’s theme for summer reading is “All Together Now” for younger readers with the adult theme of “Better Together,” focused on highlighting the importance of treating one another with respect and inclusivity. As part of the adult program, there will be weekly kindness challenges from June 12-July 31 where participants can record three acts of kindness over the period and enter to win a gift card from a local restaurant. 

At the summer kick-off, there will be story trains on the trails behind the Municipal Complex, In-N-Out’s burger truck and a foam bubble party among several planned activities. The kickoff runs from 9 to 11:45 a.m.

Near the end of the summer reading program, there will be the annual Harry Potter-themed party complete with a sorting hat, wand making and a costume contest. The party will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 28, and is designed for attendees of all ages.

Library Director Ofilia Barrera said the Harry Potter event is “the most wonderful day of the year.”

“It’s so fun to see all the kids come in costume,” Barrera said. “In the last several years, the parents have really gotten into it too, so we’ve had a lot of professors or other adult characters represented, which has been really fun.”

For the program itself, children can log 10 hours of reading or complete 25 books to earn a free book and enter for a chance to win one of the grand prizes. The grand prizes for children are a Nintendo Switch Lite handheld console and game gift card, a pretzel the dog prize pack and a family entry for six to In-Sync Exotics. 

Teens, which are classified as students entering seventh through twelfth grades, can fulfill the same criteria to enter for a chance to win an anime and manga prize pack, entertainment choice prize pack and a collector edition book free-for-all. Adults over 18 years old must read three young adult or higher rated books to win a canvas zip pouch for the first completion and a chance to win a theater and snack package, spa and relaxation package or games and snack package.

Barrera said reading over the summer helps prevent the “summer slide” in children where they are prone to losing learned material over summer months because of a lack of educational activities.

“The best way to keep your brain active and working is reading,” Barrera said. “Kids need a break too, but if you can keep them engaged and reading, or even coming to summer programs, all of those programs have an educational component. Our number one goal is keeping kids and adults engaged and thinking.”

For the full story, see the May 24 issue of The Wylie News.

Related News

Sheriff hopes to aid inmates with IGNITE program

Sheriff hopes to aid inmates with IGNITE program

May 19, 2023 |

Sheriff Jim Skinner wants to reduce recidivism rates among Collin County jail inmates by offering a program where they can learn better life skills, improve their education and learn a trade. “Too often, we see generations of a family stuck in that vicious cycle of...

read more
New exhibit showcases Gibson Girl, railroad history

New exhibit showcases Gibson Girl, railroad history

May 18, 2023 |

After taking patrons to the ballgame and showing off the evolving fashion in the Victorian Era during March and April, the Brown House will be sharing insight on railroad history and an early influencer through August. The latest exhibits showcase the Gibson Girl, a...

read more
Refueling station special-use permit approved

Refueling station special-use permit approved

May 17, 2023 |

After tabling discussions of a car wash during the April 25 meeting, Wylie councilmembers reconsidered a proposal of the development that narrowly gained approval for an ordinance April 11. Devan Pharis with Estacado Interests presented an update of the development...

read more
Panel weighs in on fentanyl pandemic

Panel weighs in on fentanyl pandemic

May 17, 2023 |

In the Collin College Conference Center in Wylie, community members gathered on National Fentanyl Awareness Day Tuesday, May 9, to learn more about the impacts of the drug in their community. A panel discussion was hosted by the Wylie Police Department along with...

read more
Graduating CHS senior killed in motorcycle crash

Graduating CHS senior killed in motorcycle crash

May 15, 2023 |

Updated to reflect the correct spelling of Bradon's name. Earlier versions listed him as Brandon Kidd. A member of the 2023 graduating class at Community High School lost his life in a motorcycle wreck last week in Nevada. Bradon Kidd, 18, set to graduate later this...

read more
City adds over $165 million in new taxable value

City adds over $165 million in new taxable value

May 11, 2023 |

Collin County property values once again are showing an increase, according to figures released by the county’s appraisal district. The Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) mailed the 2023 real property appraisal notices to property owners on April 15. Business...

read more
Commissioners discuss mixed-use development

Commissioners discuss mixed-use development

May 10, 2023 |

A prospective development in Wylie solicited feedback ahead of a planned work session with council. Tom Grunnah from Younger Partners presented a mixed-use development with commercial and townhome residences during the Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday, May...

read more
Two Cox Elementary students among Allen shooting victims

Two Cox Elementary students among Allen shooting victims

May 8, 2023 |

This article was updated at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, to include the identities of all victims along with additional fundraising websites. The impacts of the Saturday, May 6, shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets were felt in a local elementary school, whose two...

read more
Two trustee races headed to runoff

Two trustee races headed to runoff

May 7, 2023 |

Two races for the Collin College Board of Trustees election appear to be headed to a runoff election after no candidate garnered the required 50% threshold. With all 62 voting centers in Collin County reporting results for the May 6 election, unofficial tallies have...

read more
