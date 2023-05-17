Refueling station special-use permit approved

After tabling discussions of a car wash during the April 25 meeting, Wylie councilmembers reconsidered a proposal of the development that narrowly gained approval for an ordinance April 11.

Devan Pharis with Estacado Interests presented an update of the development during the Tuesday, May 9, meeting, informing council of discussions with the Texas Department of Transportation about potential infrastructure improvements. The owner of the nearby mobile home park also endorsed the plan because it would fund further additions to his development.

Pharis said his firm took council’s previous feedback on traffic and noise seriously, and as such was proposing a masonry screening wall along the east side of the property located at 1001 S. State Highway 78. Landscaping in the form of hedges would be added to the side of the car wash facing SH 78 to mitigate any concerns about the ugly outward appearance previously raised.

The anticipated improvement costs are around $250,000, said Pharis, adding that there have also been conversations about constructing a traffic signal and a dedicated left turn lane into the property.

“We’ve talked to the Texas Department of Transportation and they’ve made it clear to us that we’ll have to add additional infrastructure,” Pharis said. “We’re going to have to go through the TxDOT permit process and that’s going to involve a traffic study, which we fully anticipate completing.”

Director of Community Services Jasen Haskins said this is the last time the project will appear before council although the city’s planning and zoning commission will have the power to approve or reject a final site plan. The owner of the nearby mobile home park, who is selling some of his existing property to build a playground and basketball court, endorsed the car wash and fuel station.

After more debate, council once again narrowly approved the project 4-3 with Mayor Matthew Porter and councilmembers Dave Strang and David R. Duke voting against.

Prior to the commencement of action items, Porter alongside incoming councilmembers Sid Hoover and Gino Mulliqi took their oaths of office. The three assume their roles having been declared winners of their unopposed races when the city canceled its municipal elections earlier this year.

