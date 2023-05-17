Subscribe
Refueling station special-use permit approved

After tabling discussions of a car wash during the April 25 meeting, Wylie councilmembers reconsidered a proposal of the development that narrowly gained approval for an ordinance April 11.

Devan Pharis with Estacado Interests presented an update of the development during the Tuesday, May 9, meeting, informing council of discussions with the Texas Department of Transportation about potential infrastructure improvements. The owner of the nearby mobile home park also endorsed the plan because it would fund further additions to his development.

Pharis said his firm took council’s previous feedback on traffic and noise seriously, and as such was proposing a masonry screening wall along the east side of the property located at 1001 S. State Highway 78. Landscaping in the form of hedges would be added to the side of the car wash facing SH 78 to mitigate any concerns about the ugly outward appearance previously raised.

The anticipated improvement costs are around $250,000, said Pharis, adding that there have also been conversations about constructing a traffic signal and a dedicated left turn lane into the property.

“We’ve talked to the Texas Department of Transportation and they’ve made it clear to us that we’ll have to add additional infrastructure,” Pharis said. “We’re going to have to go through the TxDOT permit process and that’s going to involve a traffic study, which we fully anticipate completing.”

Director of Community Services Jasen Haskins said this is the last time the project will appear before council although the city’s planning and zoning commission will have the power to approve or reject a final site plan. The owner of the nearby mobile home park, who is selling some of his existing property to build a playground and basketball court, endorsed the car wash and fuel station.

After more debate, council once again narrowly approved the project 4-3 with Mayor Matthew Porter and councilmembers Dave Strang and David R. Duke voting against.

Prior to the commencement of action items, Porter alongside incoming councilmembers Sid Hoover and Gino Mulliqi took their oaths of office. The three assume their roles having been declared winners of their unopposed races when the city canceled its municipal elections earlier this year.

For the full story, see the May 17 issue of The Wylie News.

Related News

Panel weighs in on fentanyl pandemic

Panel weighs in on fentanyl pandemic

May 17, 2023 |

In the Collin College Conference Center in Wylie, community members gathered on National Fentanyl Awareness Day Tuesday, May 9, to learn more about the impacts of the drug in their community. A panel discussion was hosted by the Wylie Police Department along with...

read more
Graduating CHS senior killed in motorcycle crash

Graduating CHS senior killed in motorcycle crash

May 15, 2023 |

Updated to reflect the correct spelling of Bradon's name. Earlier versions listed him as Brandon Kidd. A member of the 2023 graduating class at Community High School lost his life in a motorcycle wreck last week in Nevada. Bradon Kidd, 18, set to graduate later this...

read more
City adds over $165 million in new taxable value

City adds over $165 million in new taxable value

May 11, 2023 |

Collin County property values once again are showing an increase, according to figures released by the county’s appraisal district. The Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) mailed the 2023 real property appraisal notices to property owners on April 15. Business...

read more
Commissioners discuss mixed-use development

Commissioners discuss mixed-use development

May 10, 2023 |

A prospective development in Wylie solicited feedback ahead of a planned work session with council. Tom Grunnah from Younger Partners presented a mixed-use development with commercial and townhome residences during the Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday, May...

read more
Two Cox Elementary students among Allen shooting victims

Two Cox Elementary students among Allen shooting victims

May 8, 2023 |

This article was updated at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, to include the identities of all victims along with additional fundraising websites. The impacts of the Saturday, May 6, shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets were felt in a local elementary school, whose two...

read more
Two trustee races headed to runoff

Two trustee races headed to runoff

May 7, 2023 |

Two races for the Collin College Board of Trustees election appear to be headed to a runoff election after no candidate garnered the required 50% threshold. With all 62 voting centers in Collin County reporting results for the May 6 election, unofficial tallies have...

read more

Dallas officer arrested for DWI in Wylie

May 5, 2023 |

The article was updated at 2:38 p.m. Friday, May 5, to reflect additional information provided by the Wylie Police Department. An off-duty Dallas police officer was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated around 2:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, in Wylie.  Wylie...

read more
WEHS top two looking forward to college experience

WEHS top two looking forward to college experience

May 4, 2023 |

With graduation approaching next month, Wylie East High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian are excited for their next steps in college and the different possibilities of experiences. Robert Price, the Class of 2023 valedictorian, and Troy Teggatz, the...

read more
Chili cook-off for charity at Southfork May 13-14

Chili cook-off for charity at Southfork May 13-14

May 4, 2023 |

The 43rd annual chili cook-off for the Top of Texas pod of the Chili Appreciation Society International (CASI) — a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization — is headed to Parker in a partnership with Southfork Ranch. The nonprofit’s subchapter, Top of Texas pod, will hold two...

read more
