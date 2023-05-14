Local athletes compete for track and field state titles

Wylie, Sachse and Plano East sent athletes to the 6A UIL track and field championships in Austin Saturday, with one athlete bringing home silverware.

Sachse High School’s Hannah Lowe took home third place in the 6A girls 100-meter dash. Battling through weather delays and challenging conditions with rain throughout the day, Lowe ran an 11.72 in the 100, trailing only Conroe Grand Oaks’ Jordyn Price (11.71) and Cypress Ranch’s Celeste Robinson (11.64) for first place overall. Still only a junior, Lowe set a personal record the year before and is poised to compete for a state championship again next season.

Along with Lowe, Sachse’s Favor Anyanwu reached the state finals in the girls 6A shot put this season, after winning the event at state last year. Anyanwu placed ninth overall with a distance of 38-11.25. Paris Kimble of Humble Atascocita placed first overall in the event (45-6.75).

Wylie’s Jacob Smith was the lone Pirate competitor at the state level, placing fifth in the 6A boys pole vault (15-06). Smith tied with four other competitors at the same height but placed second on tiebreakers. Rockwall Heath’s Dyson Wicker placed first overall (17-0.25), winning the event by over nine inches.

In one of the more competitive events of the night, Plano East competed in the 4×200-meter relay, with the Panthers finishing seventh (1:26.31). Quincy Baggett, Ezra O’Neal III, Doriyan Marshall and Jaylon Hatcher ran for the Panthers, with the team finishing 2.36 seconds short of first place Duncanville (1.23.95). Plano East was also 2.13 seconds away from a podium position as well.

Overall, Klein Forest won the 6A boys event, while Duncanville won the 6A girls event.

