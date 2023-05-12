Wylie East loses in area round to Lake Ridge

Wylie East’s baseball season came to an end in the area round after a two-game sweep against Lake Ridge.

Following a 7-1 loss Thursday night, Wylie East hosted Lake Ridge for game two and a chance to stay alive, but fell just short in a 4-3 game. Both teams scored two runs in the second inning, but Lake Ridge’s two-run third was the difference, as the Raiders were held to just three hits in the game.

In their first season at the 6A level, Wylie East saw great success. They were the only 9-6A school to win a playoff series and also clinched a district championship in their first season.

