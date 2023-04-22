Subscribe
Pirates clinch district title with shutout

by | Apr 22, 2023 | Sports

All the way down to the final game, the Wylie Pirates softball team is district champions once again.

Wylie defeated Garland 8-0 at home Friday night, finishing the year 15-1 in district play and the outright winners of the 9-6A championship. The Pirates finished one game ahead of Wylie East, after losing the second round of the Crosstown Showdown on April 11. Since that game, Wylie has outscored its opponents 38-0 in three consecutive wins.

The Pirates scored 6 runs in the bottom of the first inning, showcasing that offense that scored just over 15 runs per game in 16 district games. Not to be outdone, the pitching and defense stepped up as well, striking out nine batters and surrendering no runs on four hits, with no walks allowed.

Gearing up for the playoffs, Wylie will face Mesquite Horn in the bi-district round of the state playoffs at a date and time to be determined.

