Staff present tree survey, disannexation near Lavon Lake

A 2017 tree survey and potential disannexation of land around Lavon Lake were the subject of two council work sessions during the Tuesday, March 28, meeting.

Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Brent Stowers presented data from the most recent tree survey, informing council the software used is no longer supported after this year. Council could consider contracting an outside firm to update the data with more modern software or purchase a new platform with select staff obtaining their arborist’s license.

Stowers said a new software would allow the survey results to better interface with a geographic information system used to manage Wylie’s tree population. Council gave direction to proceed with staff obtaining arborist’s licenses along with obtaining a new software.

Deputy City Manager Renae Ollie presented a potential disannexation of property surrounding Lavon Lake that is owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The land provides no property tax revenue and adds to the response times for the city’s first responders, she added.

The city of Princeton is considering an annexation of the land, said Ollie. Councilmembers said they were in favor of ceding the land so long as Princeton paid full freight for the metes and bounds survey work.

In other business, council approved a memorandum of understanding to pursue funding for traffic signal camera technology upgrades and three rezoning requests.

For the full story, see the April 5 issue of The Wylie News.