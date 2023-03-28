Wood’s brace leads Wylie East past area championship round

No. 2 Wylie East found itself in a rare position this season. They were trailing in the game.

Facing Mansfield Legacy in the area round Tuesday night at Coppell Stadium, Wylie East battled back and won 3-2 to advance to the regional quarterfinals. The Lady Raiders advance to face Rockwall at a date and time to be determined.

Legacy scored less than five minutes into the first half, taking a surprise 1-0 lead on East in the game. From there, it was all Lady Raiders, with Amaya Dawkins scoring the tying goal with 16:23 left in the first half before Ryleigh Wood gave East their first lead of the game heading into the half.

Both teams battled for chances late in the second half when Legacy tied the game again with 24:16 left in the game. Once again, Wylie East showed a strong response, with Wood’s second goal of the game giving the Lady Raiders the lead with 18:06 left.

Wylie East improved to 25-0 on the season with the victory.

