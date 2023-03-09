Surplus cash could pave way for projects

Whittling down a $16 million surplus in the city’s finances was a topic of discussion as Wylie councilmembers discussed road projects throughout the city.

The surplus discussed during the Tuesday, Feb. 28, meeting was in addition to the recommended reserve of 30% — or about three months — of operating expenses kept in an unassigned fund balance. The projects discussed in relation to this surplus would cost around $8 million, leaving half of the amount unallocated to date.

The first project discussed was for Stone Road, which runs from WA Allen Boulevard to Wylie East Drive. Past problems with the road have revolved around Collin County’s partial ownership.

Public Works Director Tommy Weir presented three plans that ranged from short- to long-term fixes: asphalt milling, full depth reclamation and a 25-year road. Asphalt milling would be similar to fixes made downtown where two inches of asphalt is raked and then replaced. The fix would likely only last up to three years, according to Weir’s presentation, and have an annual maintenance cost.

Full depth reclamation would involve taking off some of the road’s surface, but also addressing any issues with the subgrade resulting in around a five year solution. The final plan would remove existing pavement, repair the subgrade and add nine inches of new asphalt for the road giving it around a 25-year lifespan.

Weir said maintenance costs would factor into a full depth reclamation or 25-year road solution, but at more predictable intervals.

As part of the work, the city would also work on current stormwater drainage along the road, which Weir termed “outdated.”

“For us, it makes no sense to even attempt to do this road if we don’t attempt to do the drainage,” Weir said.

The 25-year road cost would be $3 million while the drainage cost would also be $3 million, he added, for a total project cost of $6 million. However, the costs were estimated in September 2022.

