Subscribe
HM Whiskey

Surplus cash could pave way for projects

by | Mar 9, 2023 | Latest

Whittling down a $16 million surplus in the city’s finances was a topic of discussion as Wylie councilmembers discussed road projects throughout the city.

The surplus discussed during the Tuesday, Feb. 28, meeting was in addition to the recommended reserve of 30% — or about three months — of operating expenses kept in an unassigned fund balance. The projects discussed in relation to this surplus would cost around $8 million, leaving half of the amount unallocated to date.

The first project discussed was for Stone Road, which runs from WA Allen Boulevard to Wylie East Drive. Past problems with the road have revolved around Collin County’s partial ownership.

Public Works Director Tommy Weir presented three plans that ranged from short- to long-term fixes: asphalt milling, full depth reclamation and a 25-year road. Asphalt milling would be similar to fixes made downtown where two inches of asphalt is raked and then replaced. The fix would likely only last up to three years, according to Weir’s presentation, and have an annual maintenance cost.

Full depth reclamation would involve taking off some of the road’s surface, but also addressing any issues with the subgrade resulting in around a five year solution. The final plan would remove existing pavement, repair the subgrade and add nine inches of new asphalt for the road giving it around a 25-year lifespan.

Weir said maintenance costs would factor into a full depth reclamation or 25-year road solution, but at more predictable intervals.

As part of the work, the city would also work on current stormwater drainage along the road, which Weir termed “outdated.”

“For us, it makes no sense to even attempt to do this road if we don’t attempt to do the drainage,” Weir said.

The 25-year road cost would be $3 million while the drainage cost would also be $3 million, he added, for a total project cost of $6 million. However, the costs were estimated in September 2022.

For the full story, see the March 8 issue of The Wylie News.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

HM Whiskey

Related News

WISD trustees learn of TEA changes

WISD trustees learn of TEA changes

Mar 8, 2023 |

An unclear state on how school districts will be evaluated by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in its annual accountability ratings had Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer “concerned.” Spicer presented the changes alongside Stephen Davis, executive director of secondary...

read more
Brown House hopes to hit new exhibit out of the park

Brown House hopes to hit new exhibit out of the park

Mar 8, 2023 |

The Brown House announced it is leading off March with a lecture focused on education about the early history of baseball. Guest Services Specialist Tracy Lawson said her husband, Bob, will be giving the talk at the historic home at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11. Both...

read more
TxDOT reminds drivers to drive sober on spring break

TxDOT reminds drivers to drive sober on spring break

Mar 3, 2023 |

As spring break approaches for college students, the Texas Department of Transportation reminded drivers of the potential consequences of drinking and driving in a March 1 news release. One person in Texas dies every 7 hours and 43 minutes in an alcohol related DUI...

read more
Adult mental health court created in Collin County

Adult mental health court created in Collin County

Mar 3, 2023 |

Mentally ill offenders in Collin County can now be placed into a court-supervised outpatient treatment program instead of the traditional criminal justice process, according to Judge Jennifer Edgeworth of the 219th District Court in McKinney. Edgeworth and County...

read more
Library hosting mini DND convention

Library hosting mini DND convention

Mar 1, 2023 |

Local dungeon masters and dungeon crawlers alike can polish their story arcs or prepare their spells for a magical afternoon of roleplaying action in early March. The Smith Public Library will host a free Dungeons & Dragons mini convention for the first time from...

read more
Prom closet still in need of donations

Prom closet still in need of donations

Mar 1, 2023 |

An annual staple ahead of the hustle and bustle of prom season is seeking donations from the community to assist high school seniors find that perfect dress and accessories. Now in its fifth year, the Wylie ISD Prom Closet — which offers formal dresses, shoes and...

read more
Wylie High esports readies for spring season

Wylie High esports readies for spring season

Feb 22, 2023 | , ,

Fresh off of two state championships during the fall season, Wylie High School esports competitors are looking forward to a strong spring season and adding to the trophy cabinet. The team began its eight-week spring season Sunday, Feb. 12, in five sports after adding...

read more
Parking lot not the place for dog, cat sales

Parking lot not the place for dog, cat sales

Feb 22, 2023 | ,

Wylie councilmembers showed their support for canines and felines during their most recent meeting designed to help prevent the sale of the animals in certain situations. Lt. Matt Miller from the Wylie Police Department presented an ordinance that would prohibit the...

read more
Murphy to host trout roundup

Murphy to host trout roundup

Feb 22, 2023 | ,

At least 2,600 rainbow trout are lurking in Murphy City Hall Pond, waiting for young anglers competing in the 9th Annual Rainbow Trout Roundup. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, and is open to all fishermen under 18 years of age....

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe