Parking lot not the place for dog, cat sales

Wylie councilmembers showed their support for canines and felines during their most recent meeting designed to help prevent the sale of the animals in certain situations.

Lt. Matt Miller from the Wylie Police Department presented an ordinance that would prohibit the sale of dogs and cats in pet stores, along the side of the road or in a parking lot during a work session of the Tuesday, Feb. 14, council meeting. Licensed breeders selling from within the confines of their home would be unaffected by the ordinance, he added.

