Fire department responds to incident at Caliber Collision

First responders from Wylie and Murphy combined to quickly extinguish a structural fire at a local auto repair shop last week.

The Wylie Public Safety 911 center received multiple calls about an ongoing structural fire at Caliber Collision Center — located at 451 S. Westgate Way in Wylie — at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, said Fire Chief Brandon Blythe. Units from Wylie Fire-Rescue dispatched one minute later with Wylie police officers on patrol reporting a column of black smoke.

Because of the observation, the fire was upgraded to a working structure fire, said Blythe, meaning that more units were sent to the scene with the first responders arriving at 2:49 p.m. Wylie Fire-Rescue confirmed that all 16 building occupants at the time of the fire were safely evacuated before the first firefighting units began extinguishing the blaze at 2:52 p.m.

The fire was completely out at 3:06 p.m. with no injuries reported among firefighters or the building occupants. The Murphy Fire Department also assisted with the call, said Blythe.

Caliber Collision Center was able to re-open later Feb. 14 after minor damage to the interior was reported. No cars were damaged by the fire.

“The quick response and initial fire attack made by WFR made a tremendous difference in the outcome of this fire and is a contributing factor to the minimal damage sustained to the business,” Blythe said.

The department’s prevention division investigated the fire, determining a preliminary cause of improperly discarded smoking materials. The fire is believed to be accidental, said Blythe, with nothing suspicious observed during the investigation.

The fire chief added that this is not the first time his department has responded to a fire caused by improperly disposing of cigarettes.

“With low humidity and high winds, it does not take much for a fire to start,” Blythe said. “If you smoke, please ensure that cigarettes are completely out and discarded properly in an approved water or sand-based container.”