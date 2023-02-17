Subscribe
Fire department responds to incident at Caliber Collision

Feb 17, 2023

First responders from Wylie and Murphy combined to quickly extinguish a structural fire at a local auto repair shop last week.

The Wylie Public Safety 911 center received multiple calls about an ongoing structural fire at Caliber Collision Center — located at 451 S. Westgate Way in Wylie — at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, said Fire Chief Brandon Blythe. Units from Wylie Fire-Rescue dispatched one minute later with Wylie police officers on patrol reporting a column of black smoke.

Because of the observation, the fire was upgraded to a working structure fire, said Blythe, meaning that more units were sent to the scene with the first responders arriving at 2:49 p.m. Wylie Fire-Rescue confirmed that all 16 building occupants at the time of the fire were safely evacuated before the first firefighting units began extinguishing the blaze at 2:52 p.m.

The fire was completely out at 3:06 p.m. with no injuries reported among firefighters or the building occupants. The Murphy Fire Department also assisted with the call, said Blythe.

Caliber Collision Center was able to re-open later Feb. 14 after minor damage to the interior was reported. No cars were damaged by the fire.

“The quick response and initial fire attack made by WFR made a tremendous difference in the outcome of this fire and is a contributing factor to the minimal damage sustained to the business,” Blythe said.

The department’s prevention division investigated the fire, determining a preliminary cause of improperly discarded smoking materials. The fire is believed to be accidental, said Blythe, with nothing suspicious observed during the investigation.

The fire chief added that this is not the first time his department has responded to a fire caused by improperly disposing of cigarettes.

“With low humidity and high winds, it does not take much for a fire to start,” Blythe said. “If you smoke, please ensure that cigarettes are completely out and discarded properly in an approved water or sand-based container.”

Fasten your seatbelts: McKinney Airport may expand

Fasten your seatbelts: McKinney Airport may expand

Feb 17, 2023 |

Commercial airlines may one day serve McKinney National Airport if McKinney voters approve a $200 million bond proposal on the May 6 ballot. A smaller project was rejected in 2015. The McKinney City Council voted Tuesday, Feb. 7, at their regular meeting for an...

read more
City, WISD visit Capitol for Legislative Days

City, WISD visit Capitol for Legislative Days

Feb 16, 2023 |

A biannual visit to Austin concluded last week with representatives from the city and Wylie ISD visiting legislators and sharing their legislative priorities. Dubbed Wylie Legislative Days, the municipal and school district dignitaries met with State Senator Angela...

read more
Results tallied for annual point-in-time count

Results tallied for annual point-in-time count

Feb 15, 2023 |

The results for an annual census of the population in the Wylie area were calculated, producing the highest number of individuals since the count began seven years ago. Jon Bailey, Hope for the Cities pastor, said 15 individuals were counted as either sheltered or...

read more
Firefighters, EMTs recognized at Wylie F-R banquet

Firefighters, EMTs recognized at Wylie F-R banquet

Feb 15, 2023 |

Wylie Fire-Rescue took time to celebrate their own, recognizing its top firefighters and crews at the 28th annual awards banquet held Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Collin College Wylie Campus Conference Center. The banquet featured a catered meal, a video compilation of...

read more
Young authors needed for Look at My Book program

Young authors needed for Look at My Book program

Feb 10, 2023 |

A program encouraging young authors for nine years once again returns to the Smith Public Library. Students in sixth grade and below are now able to submit to the Look at My Book program, which began Monday, Feb. 6. The program lasts through April 1, and children are...

read more
Winter weather forces closures

Winter weather forces closures

Feb 9, 2023 |

Although students received an extended break from school last week, several other entities were impacted by frigid temperatures and hazardous road conditions. Wylie ISD also closed schools Tuesday, Jan. 31, until Friday, Feb. 3, with a plan to reopen campuses fully on...

read more
Policies prevent city staff TikTok usage

Policies prevent city staff TikTok usage

Feb 8, 2023 |

An oft-challenged social media app is fighting back against potential federal regulation as Texas states, municipalities and school districts take action. Governor Greg Abbott instructed state agencies to govern the use of the social media application on personal...

read more
Heads up: there’s a new mompreneur business in town

Heads up: there’s a new mompreneur business in town

Feb 8, 2023 |

Two local full-time moms with a passion for women’s headwear are making their presence known in Wylie despite being a young business. A little over one month old — celebrating the mark Sunday, Feb. 5 — the Turquoise Feather Hat Company already has a busy schedule,...

read more
Master Networks connect businesses

Master Networks connect businesses

Feb 3, 2023 |

A local business networking group is providing another forum for local businesspeople to build relationships and grow their enterprises. The group, called Master Networks, was founded to be more about the people in the meetings rather than a simple opportunity to meet...

read more
