City, WISD visit Capitol for Legislative Days

A biannual visit to Austin concluded last week with representatives from the city and Wylie ISD visiting legislators and sharing their legislative priorities.

Dubbed Wylie Legislative Days, the municipal and school district dignitaries met with State Senator Angela Paxton (R-McKinney), District 89 State Representative Candy Noble (R-Lucas) and District 33 State Representative Justin Holland (R-Rockwall) Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Austin. The current Wylie Leadership class, Wylie Economic Development Corporation and Wylie Chamber of Commerce were also represented.

Wylie Chamber of Commerce interim Chief Executive Officer Tina Stelnicki said the visit is a way to see the legislative process at work.

“The Legislative Days trip is an opportunity to see our elected officials in their element, doing the job that they were elected to do alongside elected officials from across the state, while knowing that they are representing us — their constituents,” Stelnicki said.

Mayor Matthew Porter said building that relationship and having that direct communication with local representatives helps avoid unwanted surprises, such as an unfunded mandate, and communicates legislative priorities for the city.

“It gives us a direct line to those making decisions and representing us in Austin,” Porter said. “The up-to-date information on legislative activity at the state level helps ensure the city is budgeting properly to meet current and new state requirements and gives us a voice in working to avoid additional unfunded state mandates.”

He added that in-person conversations are best accomplished in person.

“It’s very challenging for our representatives to leave Austin and visit the communities they serve while the Texas House and Senate are in session,” Porter said. “Face-to-face conversation enables us to tout our city’s successes and express concerns about the challenges we face as a community to help shape future legislation.”

