Subscribe
HM Whiskey

City, WISD visit Capitol for Legislative Days

by | Feb 16, 2023 | Latest

A biannual visit to Austin concluded last week with representatives from the city and Wylie ISD visiting legislators and sharing their legislative priorities.

Dubbed Wylie Legislative Days, the municipal and school district dignitaries met with State Senator Angela Paxton (R-McKinney), District 89 State Representative Candy Noble (R-Lucas) and District 33 State Representative Justin Holland (R-Rockwall) Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Austin. The current Wylie Leadership class, Wylie Economic Development Corporation and Wylie Chamber of Commerce were also represented.

Wylie Chamber of Commerce interim Chief Executive Officer Tina Stelnicki said the visit is a way to see the legislative process at work.

“The Legislative Days trip is an opportunity to see our elected officials in their element, doing the job that they were elected to do alongside elected officials from across the state, while knowing that they are representing us — their constituents,” Stelnicki said.

Mayor Matthew Porter said building that relationship and having that direct communication with local representatives helps avoid unwanted surprises, such as an unfunded mandate, and communicates legislative priorities for the city.

“It gives us a direct line to those making decisions and representing us in Austin,” Porter said. “The up-to-date information on legislative activity at the state level helps ensure the city is budgeting properly to meet current and new state requirements and gives us a voice in working to avoid additional unfunded state mandates.”

He added that in-person conversations are best accomplished in person.

“It’s very challenging for our representatives to leave Austin and visit the communities they serve while the Texas House and Senate are in session,” Porter said. “Face-to-face conversation enables us to tout our city’s successes and express concerns about the challenges we face as a community to help shape future legislation.”

For the full story, see the Feb. 15 issue of The Wylie News.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

HM Whiskey

Related News

Results tallied for annual point-in-time count

Results tallied for annual point-in-time count

Feb 15, 2023 |

The results for an annual census of the population in the Wylie area were calculated, producing the highest number of individuals since the count began seven years ago. Jon Bailey, Hope for the Cities pastor, said 15 individuals were counted as either sheltered or...

read more
Firefighters, EMTs recognized at Wylie F-R banquet

Firefighters, EMTs recognized at Wylie F-R banquet

Feb 15, 2023 |

Wylie Fire-Rescue took time to celebrate their own, recognizing its top firefighters and crews at the 28th annual awards banquet held Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Collin College Wylie Campus Conference Center. The banquet featured a catered meal, a video compilation of...

read more
Young authors needed for Look at My Book program

Young authors needed for Look at My Book program

Feb 10, 2023 |

A program encouraging young authors for nine years once again returns to the Smith Public Library. Students in sixth grade and below are now able to submit to the Look at My Book program, which began Monday, Feb. 6. The program lasts through April 1, and children are...

read more
Winter weather forces closures

Winter weather forces closures

Feb 9, 2023 |

Although students received an extended break from school last week, several other entities were impacted by frigid temperatures and hazardous road conditions. Wylie ISD also closed schools Tuesday, Jan. 31, until Friday, Feb. 3, with a plan to reopen campuses fully on...

read more
Policies prevent city staff TikTok usage

Policies prevent city staff TikTok usage

Feb 8, 2023 |

An oft-challenged social media app is fighting back against potential federal regulation as Texas states, municipalities and school districts take action. Governor Greg Abbott instructed state agencies to govern the use of the social media application on personal...

read more
Heads up: there’s a new mompreneur business in town

Heads up: there’s a new mompreneur business in town

Feb 8, 2023 |

Two local full-time moms with a passion for women’s headwear are making their presence known in Wylie despite being a young business. A little over one month old — celebrating the mark Sunday, Feb. 5 — the Turquoise Feather Hat Company already has a busy schedule,...

read more
Master Networks connect businesses

Master Networks connect businesses

Feb 3, 2023 |

A local business networking group is providing another forum for local businesspeople to build relationships and grow their enterprises. The group, called Master Networks, was founded to be more about the people in the meetings rather than a simple opportunity to meet...

read more
Former Justice of the Peace reflects on careers

Former Justice of the Peace reflects on careers

Feb 2, 2023 |

After serving as a justice of the peace for nearly a decade, a longtime Wylie resident is looking forward to enjoying his retirement. Jerry Shaffer, the namesake of the football stadium near Burnett Junior High School in Wylie, called it quits on his working life at...

read more
Council hears annual financial report

Council hears annual financial report

Feb 1, 2023 |

After hearing a review of the city’s comprehensive financial report during last night’s meeting, Wylie councilmembers were informed they have a large surplus of funds in the city’s unassigned fund balance. John DeBurro, a partner with Weaver, presented the auditor’s...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe