City, school facilities remain closed for second consecutive day

Updated Wednesday, Feb. 1, to reflect Wylie ISD closures.

As Wylie remains impacted by Winter Storm Mara, several facilities remain closed.

The city of Wylie announced that all facilities are closed Wednesday, Feb. 1, continuing a closure that began Tuesday, Jan. 31, because of inclement weather and road conditions. Trash and recycling pickup was also postponed both days, the city announced.

The city’s Public Works Department is continuing sanding operations on roads but advises all motorists to stay home if possible. Fire Chief Brandon Blythe said operations are continuing as normal with a few extra staff operating ambulances. He said there have been a few minor wrecks, adding that residents have heeded the warning to stay home.

Conditions are supposed to deteriorate with roads becoming slicker throughout the day, said Blythe. There was one house fire potentially caused by a heat lamp used improperly. In the event of power outages, extra staff may be called in, he added.

In case of a non-emergency situation, residents can call the city’s dispatch center at 972-442-8171.

Wylie ISD was also closed Jan. 31-Feb. 1 as well because of the conditions. Officials announced that schools will remain closed Feb. 2. The district has designated April 10 and May 30 as “bad weather” days.

Additionally, Collin County facilities remain closed Feb. 1 after closing Jan. 31 because of the conditions. The county also extended its property tax deadline to the first day county offices reopen.

While several other city, school and county operations were impacted, the U.S. Postal Service said that operations will attempt to continue as normal. Mail carriers will try to make deliveries where possible, according to a Feb. 1 news release.

Residents are encouraged to clear a path to their mailboxes where possible to assist post carriers in making their deliveries.