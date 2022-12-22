Council debates zoning changes

Architectural standards and potential uses stole the show during a public hearing for a development located at the corner of Brown Street and State Highway 78.

Council held a public hearing for the development during the Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting. The rezoning request was for 11.5 acres that would have mixed commercial uses including retail, restaurant, office and a gas station with a convenience store.

The applicant was seeking a universal exemption to the minimum distance requirements for alcohol sales and by right development — which allows a developer to use a property so long as they conform to zoning and building code requirements to bypass discretionary approval.

“What that would do is allow for two places that may sell alcohol in a mixed-use capacity [to be] closer to each other,” said Director of Community Services Jasen Haskins. “If one of the office buildings had a daycare on the bottom floor, any kind of restaurant that wanted to serve alcohol would have to come back to council. If we decide to move forward with this planned development, this issue is already resolved.”

The development would be compliant with landscaping requirements, said Haskins, adding that trees in medians would count toward the required 20% in the planned development zoning. The lot closest to the downtown area would also have to comply with facade standards for the Downtown Historic District.

Several councilmembers raised concerns about the development, including mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester who said he was concerned about the facades and potential for a row of drive-thru restaurants because of the by right development.

Some councilmembers also asked the developer, John McClure, if it would be possible to have all lots use the facade requirements downtown. McClure said that it would be possible for every lot except for the gas station because development has already progressed too much.

Haskins said the city could stipulate facades but could not require certain building materials because it is barred by state law.

