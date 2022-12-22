Subscribe
Council debates zoning changes

Dec 22, 2022

Architectural standards and potential uses stole the show during a public hearing for a development located at the corner of Brown Street and State Highway 78.

Council held a public hearing for the development during the Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting. The rezoning request was for 11.5 acres that would have mixed commercial uses including retail, restaurant, office and a gas station with a convenience store.

The applicant was seeking a universal exemption to the minimum distance requirements for alcohol sales and by right development — which allows a developer to use a property so long as they conform to zoning and building code requirements to bypass discretionary approval.

“What that would do is allow for two places that may sell alcohol in a mixed-use capacity [to be] closer to each other,” said Director of Community Services Jasen Haskins. “If one of the office buildings had a daycare on the bottom floor, any kind of restaurant that wanted to serve alcohol would have to come back to council. If we decide to move forward with this planned development, this issue is already resolved.”

The development would be compliant with landscaping requirements, said Haskins, adding that trees in medians would count toward the required 20% in the planned development zoning. The lot closest to the downtown area would also have to comply with facade standards for the Downtown Historic District.

Several councilmembers raised concerns about the development, including mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester who said he was concerned about the facades and potential for a row of drive-thru restaurants because of the by right development.

Some councilmembers also asked the developer, John McClure, if it would be possible to have all lots use the facade requirements downtown. McClure said that it would be possible for every lot except for the gas station because development has already progressed too much.

Haskins said the city could stipulate facades but could not require certain building materials because it is barred by state law.

For the full story, see the Dec. 21 issue of The Wylie News.

Related News

Historian remembered

Historian remembered

Dec 21, 2022 |

Wylie lost one of its beloved citizens and historians last week. Billy “Bill” Lewis died Sunday, Dec. 11, at the age of 87 following a brief battle with cancer. Perhaps most known for his role as the Executive Director of the F.O. Birmingham Memorial Land Trust, Lewis...

read more
Wylie Way Christmas impacts over 400 families

Wylie Way Christmas impacts over 400 families

Dec 21, 2022 |

After several weeks of coordinating adoptions and collections for gifts, Wylie ISD delivered some holiday cheer to families in need earlier this month. Hosting its annual Wylie Way Christmas and Holidays at Watkins Elementary School, Wylie ISD distributed gifts to 411...

read more
Green Team harnessing green thumbs

Green Team harnessing green thumbs

Dec 16, 2022 |

A project designed to utilize a green space at Watkins Elementary School has turned into the buddings of a fully fledged garden. Jennifer Taylor, an art teacher at Watkins Elementary and Green Team captain, is only in her second year at the school but is already...

read more
Representative weighs in on property tax, border security

Representative weighs in on property tax, border security

Dec 15, 2022 |

As state representatives and senators continue to file their bills ahead of the 88th Legislative Session, issues such as property taxes and border security were prioritized. State Representative Candy Noble, District 89, outlined three issues — property taxes, Child...

read more
Council approves rezoning along SH 78, Brown Street

Council approves rezoning along SH 78, Brown Street

Dec 14, 2022 |

Complementing the architecture of the downtown area took center stage during a rezoning hearing before Wylie councilmembers. Council heard the rezoning request for property located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Brown Street and State Highway 78 during...

read more
P&Z hears cases for downtown area

P&Z hears cases for downtown area

Dec 14, 2022 |

The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission considered future developments coming to the downtown area. During its Tuesday, Dec. 6, meeting, commissioners considered two site plans, two rezoning requests and an update to the city’s zoning ordinance. One of the rezoning...

read more
Brown House celebrates history

Brown House celebrates history

Dec 14, 2022 |

Residents looking to take a step into history can visit an iconic house located in downtown Wylie adorned with Victorian Era decor. The Brown House, located at 301 N. Ballard Ave., held a grand opening for its welcome center Saturday, Dec. 3, after several months of...

read more
Algerians find community in Wylie

Algerians find community in Wylie

Dec 9, 2022 |

Although they are thousands of miles and an ocean away from their home country, Algerians have found familiar comforts in North Texas, namely Wylie. Situated in North Africa along the Mediterranean Sea, Algeria has a population of around 44.2 million people as of 2022...

read more
Over 17,500 shoebox gifts collected in Collin County

Over 17,500 shoebox gifts collected in Collin County

Dec 8, 2022 |

Although National Collection Week is in the rearview mirror, online shoebox creations are still being accepted by Samaritan’s Purse for Operation Christmas Child. The nonprofit has built on the initial work of donating shoeboxes to children in wartorn Bosnia in 1993....

read more
