Subscribe
Kaledek

Wylie Way Christmas impacts over 400 families

by | Dec 21, 2022 | Latest

After several weeks of coordinating adoptions and collections for gifts, Wylie ISD delivered some holiday cheer to families in need earlier this month.

Hosting its annual Wylie Way Christmas and Holidays at Watkins Elementary School, Wylie ISD distributed gifts to 411 families in need this year, said Family Liaison Joley Martin. Beginning in October, the district identifies families in need before putting out adoption tags, similar to an Angel Tree program.

Last year, the district provided gifts for 435 families, Martin said, after helping 459 families in 2020.

Families were able to adopt tags in November, fulfilling Christmas wishes and returning the gifts to the district by Nov. 30. Martin said it then takes about two weeks total to complete registration of the families, return the gifts and organize the event.

Throughout the weeks leading up to the Wylie Way Christmas and Holidays event, volunteers throughout the community helped assemble gifts. Martin said the event is not possible without the participation of volunteers throughout the community and in all phases of the annual holiday tradition.

“The event relies on community volunteers for all phases of this event — adoption, event preparation and the event itself. It’s all so individualized and personal,” Martin said. “We host face to face registrations that volunteers conduct, people in the district and community volunteer to adopt a tag and buy the gifts, our PTA has volunteers picking up gifts at each campus and delivering them to the event location.”

Once items are returned, volunteers confirm that each tag and item is paired correctly to make sure children are receiving what is requested, or something close to it, said Martin. Students and community members then give more time on event day to help distribute gift bags and load them into vehicles, she added.

For the full story, see the Dec. 21 issue of The Wylie News.

0 Comments

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

Related News

Green Team harnessing green thumbs

Green Team harnessing green thumbs

Dec 16, 2022 |

A project designed to utilize a green space at Watkins Elementary School has turned into the buddings of a fully fledged garden. Jennifer Taylor, an art teacher at Watkins Elementary and Green Team captain, is only in her second year at the school but is already...

read more
Representative weighs in on property tax, border security

Representative weighs in on property tax, border security

Dec 15, 2022 |

As state representatives and senators continue to file their bills ahead of the 88th Legislative Session, issues such as property taxes and border security were prioritized. State Representative Candy Noble, District 89, outlined three issues — property taxes, Child...

read more
Council approves rezoning along SH 78, Brown Street

Council approves rezoning along SH 78, Brown Street

Dec 14, 2022 |

Complementing the architecture of the downtown area took center stage during a rezoning hearing before Wylie councilmembers. Council heard the rezoning request for property located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Brown Street and State Highway 78 during...

read more
P&Z hears cases for downtown area

P&Z hears cases for downtown area

Dec 14, 2022 |

The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission considered future developments coming to the downtown area. During its Tuesday, Dec. 6, meeting, commissioners considered two site plans, two rezoning requests and an update to the city’s zoning ordinance. One of the rezoning...

read more
Brown House celebrates history

Brown House celebrates history

Dec 14, 2022 |

Residents looking to take a step into history can visit an iconic house located in downtown Wylie adorned with Victorian Era decor. The Brown House, located at 301 N. Ballard Ave., held a grand opening for its welcome center Saturday, Dec. 3, after several months of...

read more
Algerians find community in Wylie

Algerians find community in Wylie

Dec 9, 2022 |

Although they are thousands of miles and an ocean away from their home country, Algerians have found familiar comforts in North Texas, namely Wylie. Situated in North Africa along the Mediterranean Sea, Algeria has a population of around 44.2 million people as of 2022...

read more
Over 17,500 shoebox gifts collected in Collin County

Over 17,500 shoebox gifts collected in Collin County

Dec 8, 2022 |

Although National Collection Week is in the rearview mirror, online shoebox creations are still being accepted by Samaritan’s Purse for Operation Christmas Child. The nonprofit has built on the initial work of donating shoeboxes to children in wartorn Bosnia in 1993....

read more
Police shooting suspect indicted

Police shooting suspect indicted

Dec 7, 2022 |

The suspect accused of shooting two Sachse police officers was indicted by the Collin County grand jury Tuesday, Nov. 29. Josiah Israel Perez, 26, was arrested Oct. 3 and has been held at the Collin County Jail since. He currently faces two felony counts for...

read more
Programs planned by PD to ease holiday stress

Programs planned by PD to ease holiday stress

Dec 7, 2022 |

As the holiday season inches closer, the Wylie Police Department is hosting two programs designed to ensure the holidays are a positive experience for residents. Its first program is Operation Blue Santa, one that has been run since the mid-1990s and provides gifts...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes