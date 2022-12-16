Subscribe
Kaledek

Green Team harnessing green thumbs

by | Dec 16, 2022 | Latest

A project designed to utilize a green space at Watkins Elementary School has turned into the buddings of a fully fledged garden.

Jennifer Taylor, an art teacher at Watkins Elementary and Green Team captain, is only in her second year at the school but is already making a big impact on the school’s garden with a group of students known as the Green Team.

Taylor said she grew up knowing about gardens and landscaping and wanted to beautify the staff garden that had become overgrown with weeds. She also brought a willing attitude to put in the work to make it happen.

“My parents had a greenhouse and landscaping company and I knew what the potential was for the garden but we were going to have to start over from scratch,” Taylor said. “[The school] said that would be great but it would have to start next year.”

Taylor said she was thrust into a leadership role for the garden almost immediately becoming green captain this year. For her, it was also about teaching students about more than plants.

“I didn’t want it to be just about taking care of plants,” Taylor said. “I wanted the students to learn more about the environment and what we can do to help the environment, not just with planting.” 

The Green Team holds weekly meetings on Mondays, said Taylor, where she and students have time to work on the garden. However, she had to contend with weather throughout the semester because of rain canceling days that she could take her students outside.

To join the Green Team, third and fourth graders can apply with Taylor for a spot in a future semester. Watkins Elementary has around 160 third graders and 250 fourth graders but only 20 spots — 10 for each grade — per semester.

For the full story, see the Dec. 14 issue of The Wylie News.

0 Comments

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

Related News

Representative weighs in on property tax, border security

Representative weighs in on property tax, border security

Dec 15, 2022 |

As state representatives and senators continue to file their bills ahead of the 88th Legislative Session, issues such as property taxes and border security were prioritized. State Representative Candy Noble, District 89, outlined three issues — property taxes, Child...

read more
Council approves rezoning along SH 78, Brown Street

Council approves rezoning along SH 78, Brown Street

Dec 14, 2022 |

Complementing the architecture of the downtown area took center stage during a rezoning hearing before Wylie councilmembers. Council heard the rezoning request for property located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Brown Street and State Highway 78 during...

read more
P&Z hears cases for downtown area

P&Z hears cases for downtown area

Dec 14, 2022 |

The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission considered future developments coming to the downtown area. During its Tuesday, Dec. 6, meeting, commissioners considered two site plans, two rezoning requests and an update to the city’s zoning ordinance. One of the rezoning...

read more
Brown House celebrates history

Brown House celebrates history

Dec 14, 2022 |

Residents looking to take a step into history can visit an iconic house located in downtown Wylie adorned with Victorian Era decor. The Brown House, located at 301 N. Ballard Ave., held a grand opening for its welcome center Saturday, Dec. 3, after several months of...

read more
Algerians find community in Wylie

Algerians find community in Wylie

Dec 9, 2022 |

Although they are thousands of miles and an ocean away from their home country, Algerians have found familiar comforts in North Texas, namely Wylie. Situated in North Africa along the Mediterranean Sea, Algeria has a population of around 44.2 million people as of 2022...

read more
Over 17,500 shoebox gifts collected in Collin County

Over 17,500 shoebox gifts collected in Collin County

Dec 8, 2022 |

Although National Collection Week is in the rearview mirror, online shoebox creations are still being accepted by Samaritan’s Purse for Operation Christmas Child. The nonprofit has built on the initial work of donating shoeboxes to children in wartorn Bosnia in 1993....

read more
Police shooting suspect indicted

Police shooting suspect indicted

Dec 7, 2022 |

The suspect accused of shooting two Sachse police officers was indicted by the Collin County grand jury Tuesday, Nov. 29. Josiah Israel Perez, 26, was arrested Oct. 3 and has been held at the Collin County Jail since. He currently faces two felony counts for...

read more
Programs planned by PD to ease holiday stress

Programs planned by PD to ease holiday stress

Dec 7, 2022 |

As the holiday season inches closer, the Wylie Police Department is hosting two programs designed to ensure the holidays are a positive experience for residents. Its first program is Operation Blue Santa, one that has been run since the mid-1990s and provides gifts...

read more
Ukraine Front Line sending much needed aid

Ukraine Front Line sending much needed aid

Dec 2, 2022 |

What started out as a group of individuals meeting online has turned into a globally-connected nonprofit dedicated to providing needed wartime supplies to Ukraine. Connecting through the online chat forum Reddit, Ukraine Front Line, Inc.’s President, Steven Watford,...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes