P&Z considers rezoning requests

by | Nov 30, 2022 | Latest

Special uses were the subject of the most recent Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Two public hearings were held to that effect Nov. 15 at City Hall when commissioners gathered to consider two rezoning requests for properties located along State Highway 78.

The first request for a special-use permit (SUP) came from the property owner of Mega Discount Tires and Repair, located at 2021 N. SH 78. It is currently used as a motor vehicle repair but did not obtain a SUP when it was originally zoned, said Planning Manager Kevin Molina, because it was not required.

The new SUP would cover both the current vehicle repair use and an additional allowance for motor vehicle sales to take place on part of the lot. The applicant was requesting the use of 10 parking spaces for vehicle sales, said Molina.

Currently, the property has plenty of parking, he added, but the number of spots could be re-evaluated once a final site plan comes before the commission.

During the public hearing, no residents came forward and the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended council approval by a 6-1 vote.

Additionally, Molina presented a rezoning request for property located at the corner of Brown Street and SH 78. For the discussion, Commissioner Joshua Butler recused himself from proceedings.

Molina said the first step in the process for developing the property is approving the rezoning request that will allow for necessary site work to be completed. He reminded commissioners that each lot would have to submit a final plan that would seek approval from the commission.

The preliminary plan for the lot would include six individual lots and a pedestrian area with a retaining pond and food truck parking, said Molina. It would also include landscaping requirements, such as added trees to comply with city ordinances. Of the six lots, there are plans to include two restaurants with drive-thru service, one sit down restaurant, a gas station lot and a lot reserved for office space, Molina said. Because of the varying uses and the need for a SUP, it would be included as part of the planned development zoning.

For the full story, see the Nov. 30 issue of The Wylie News.

