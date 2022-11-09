Subscribe
Incumbents carry the day in local, state races

Unofficial vote totals are pouring in across the state with all counties reporting election results. However, the vote totals will not become official until they are canvassed by state and local entities in the coming weeks.

At the local level, Wylie voters cast ballots for four Wylie ISD trustee races.

In the race for Place 1, incumbent Stacie Smith received 12,960 votes, 61.9%, defeating challenger Jill Palmer who received 7,962 votes, 38.1%. Place 2 went to former Wylie East High School Principal Mike Williams who got 13,149 votes, 63.9%, compared to Jeffrey Keech’s 7,427 votes, 36.1%.

Current Wylie Preparatory Academy employee and former Wylie High School Principal Virdie Montgomery received 12,684 votes, 60.8%, compared to Kevin Brooks who received 8,181 votes, 39.2%. Incumbent Jacob Day received 12,695 votes, 63.9%, to defeat Michael Schwerin who received 7,170 votes, 36.1%.

At the state level, Republican Governor Greg Abbott won a third term, receiving 4.42 million votes, 54.8%, while Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke received 3.53 million votes, 43.8%. Libertarian candidate Mark Tippetts received 81,522 votes, 1%, and Green Party candidate Delilah Barrios received 28,462 votes, 0.4%.

Republican incumbent Dan Patrick won the lieutenant governor’s seat with 4.3 million votes, 53.8%, while Democratic challenger Mike Collier received 3.47 million votes, 43.4%. Libertarian Shanna Steele received 221,247 votes, 2.8%.

In the attorney general race, incumbent Ken Paxton was elected to a third term, receiving 4.26 million votes, 53.5%. His challengers Rochelle Mercedes Garza, the Democratic candidate, received 3.47 million votes, 43.6%, and Mark Ash, the Libertarian candidate, received 232,612 votes, 2.9%.

Voters also elected their U.S. representatives. Collin County voters elected Republican Keith Self with 163,929 votes, 60.6%, to defeat Democratic challenger Sandeep Srivastava and Libertarian candidate Christopher Claytor. Srivastava received 99,758 votes, 36.9%, and Claytor received 6,890 votes, 2.6%.

Incumbent Republican Chris Hill received 201,547 votes, 57.1%, to defeat Democratic challenger Joshua Murray who received 151,605 votes, 42.9%. In the district clerk race, Republican Mike Gould received 202,766 votes, 57.8%, to defeat Democratic candidate David Brignac who received 147,882 votes, 42.2%.

In the race for State Senator District 8 Republican incumbent Angela Paxton received 187,373 votes, 57.7%, to defeat Democratic challenger Jonathan Cocks who received 127,925 votes, 39.4%. Libertarian Edward Kless received 9,279 votes, 2.9%.

In Texas, the deadline to canvass results is no later than 14 days after the election, which was held Tuesday, Nov. 8.

As of the time of publication, all Collin County precincts have submitted their unofficial vote totals. Because the results have not been canvassed, the vote totals could change slightly.

