Monroe Farms development denied for the fourth time

For the fourth time, council considered a planned development proposal for Monroe Farms — a single-family subdivision north of Smith Elementary School on Country Club Road.

Councilmembers held a public hearing for the development during the Tuesday, Oct. 25, regular meeting.

The development was introduced by Community Services Director Jasen Haskins who said there will be a 4-acre tract for commercial use, minimum 10,000 square foot lot sizes and three open areas that will be maintained by a homeowners association.

John Arnold from Skorburg Company said the revised proposal for the planned development was made after meeting with council during a work session at the July 12 meeting. Among the changes incorporated were a minimum 10,000 square foot lot size, a total of 78 homes — below the 90 requested by council — and the exclusion of Monroe Lake, he added.

The revised plan was recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission during its Oct. 4 meeting.

To ease potential drainage concerns, stormwater will be vectored into existing city infrastructure that is capable of handling the additional runoff, said Arnold.

“Lot-to-lot drainage is allowed in some cases,” Arnold said. “It is not allowed in this plan and we have gone back and corrected that in some of our subdivisions in the past. In this planned development, we have included that lot-to-lot drainage will not be allowed.”

The developer is also willing to participate in a flood study conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Arnold. After hearing feedback from council about starting construction prior to the conclusion of a study, he added the firm is willing to delay the start of construction until after it is finished.

During the public hearing, two residents came forward raising concerns about traffic and potential issues with surrounding neighborhoods. They said that traffic on nearby Country Club Road and Parker Road would be increased, specifically around the start and end of school.

