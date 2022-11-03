Subscribe
Veterans

Monroe Farms development denied for the fourth time

by | Nov 3, 2022 | Latest

For the fourth time, council considered a planned development proposal for Monroe Farms — a single-family subdivision north of Smith Elementary School on Country Club Road.

Councilmembers held a public hearing for the development during the Tuesday, Oct. 25, regular meeting.

The development was introduced by Community Services Director Jasen Haskins who said there will be a 4-acre tract for commercial use, minimum 10,000 square foot lot sizes and three open areas that will be maintained by a homeowners association.

John Arnold from Skorburg Company said the revised proposal for the planned development was made after meeting with council during a work session at the July 12 meeting. Among the changes incorporated were a minimum 10,000 square foot lot size, a total of 78 homes — below the 90 requested by council — and the exclusion of Monroe Lake, he added.

The revised plan was recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission during its Oct. 4 meeting.

To ease potential drainage concerns, stormwater will be vectored into existing city infrastructure that is capable of handling the additional runoff, said Arnold.

“Lot-to-lot drainage is allowed in some cases,” Arnold said. “It is not allowed in this plan and we have gone back and corrected that in some of our subdivisions in the past. In this planned development, we have included that lot-to-lot drainage will not be allowed.”

The developer is also willing to participate in a flood study conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Arnold. After hearing feedback from council about starting construction prior to the conclusion of a study, he added the firm is willing to delay the start of construction until after it is finished.

During the public hearing, two residents came forward raising concerns about traffic and potential issues with surrounding neighborhoods. They said that traffic on nearby Country Club Road and Parker Road would be increased, specifically around the start and end of school.

For the full story, see the Nov. 2 issue of The Wylie News.

0 Comments

Related News

Trustees recognize outstanding scholars

Trustees recognize outstanding scholars

Nov 2, 2022 |

Wylie ISD trustees took a moment to recognize the academic achievements of Black and Native American students in the district. The board recognized the students at the beginning of the Monday, Oct. 24, regular meeting, in a public ceremony held in the board meeting...

read more
Burnett Middle School musical opens Thursday

Burnett Middle School musical opens Thursday

Nov 2, 2022 |

Students at Burnett Junior High School will take the stage this week in a family-friendly production that’s sure to bring up childhood memories. The performances for this year’s musical, “Seussical Jr.” are scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 3-4 at the Wylie East High School...

read more
Wylie clinches playoff berth with win over Sachse

Wylie clinches playoff berth with win over Sachse

Oct 29, 2022 | ,

Halloween can be full of tricks and scares, but instead, the Wylie Pirates are treating themselves to a one-way ticket to the postseason. The Pirates (5-2 in 9-6A, 6-3) clinched a playoff berth with a 19-17 win over the Sachse Mustangs (3-4, 3-6) Friday night at Homer...

read more
Community Response Officer focused on connections

Community Response Officer focused on connections

Oct 28, 2022 |

A veteran of the Wylie Police Department is still working in a familiar place but a much different role compared to where she started. Officer Alexandra Waters had a three-year stint as a patrol officer in the department from 2016 through 2019 before rejoining in...

read more
Wylie ISD volleyball playoff schedule

Wylie ISD volleyball playoff schedule

Oct 27, 2022 | ,

Wylie and Wylie East volleyball teams are heading to the postseason, with the bi-district round of the state playoffs up first. Both teams finished 12-3, tied for second place in District 9-6A. The District 10-6A matchups facing in round one are: Wylie vs. Mesquite...

read more
Wylie Fire-Rescue puts on fire prevention shows

Wylie Fire-Rescue puts on fire prevention shows

Oct 27, 2022 |

Students across Wylie ISD got the chance to see first responders dressed as Gru and minion characters teaching them about fire safety as part of National Fire Prevention Week, which ran from Oct. 9-15.  Wylie Fire-Rescue began putting on shows Monday, Oct. 17,...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022