Trustees recognize outstanding scholars

Wylie ISD trustees took a moment to recognize the academic achievements of Black and Native American students in the district.

The board recognized the students at the beginning of the Monday, Oct. 24, regular meeting, in a public ceremony held in the board meeting room.

In order to be recognized as a College Board National African American Recognition Scholar or College Board National Native American Recognition Scholar, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average — weighted or unweighted — reside in a small town or rural area, take the PSAT or two AP exams in eighth or ninth grade and disclose one’s ethnicity.

Trustees took a moment to read the names of the recognition scholars aloud and also posed for a photo with each group.

The board also recognized the Wylie ISD Council of Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) for receiving a National School of Excellence award. The recognition is for collaboration between school leadership and PTAs to make collective decisions on the education of children.

Reverend Fred Jackson was also awarded a Wylie Way medal after losing his home to a fire and continuing to fulfill his duties as a school bus driver.

“His care, love, hope and sense of responsibility are what the Wylie Way is truly all about,” said Stacie Smith, the board’s president. “We are very lucky to have you Mr. Jackson. Our kids are blessed to be on your bus; we appreciate you so much.”

During the regular meeting, Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Scott Roderick presented the preliminary report for the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST). He said the district received an A rating, which is the highest any district can receive.

Last year, Wylie ISD also received an A rating on its School FIRST report, said Roderick, adding that the only area the district lost points this year was in the metric evaluating debt.

