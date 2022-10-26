Trustees receive School FIRST ratings

Trustees received a grade on the district’s financial transparency and standing in an annual report from the state.

Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations Scott Roderick presented the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) during the regular board of trustees meeting Monday, Oct. 24.

Wylie ISD received an A rating, the highest designation for any school district, dropping four points on the entire assessment, said Roderick. All lost points came from issued debt, he added, but is attributed to Wylie ISD being a fast-growth district.

To satisfy the requirements for approval, trustees held a public meeting — during which no speakers came forward — and made the report available to the public. There was no action required on the item.

Additionally, trustees received and approved the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, which was the yearly audit for the district. The auditor, Paul Fleming, gave an unmodified opinion and said he found no material weaknesses in the district’s finances.

In other business, Wylie ISD recognized College Board African American and Native American Recognition Scholars, the Wylie ISD Council of PTAs and issued a Wylie Way award.

