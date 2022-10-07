Wylie ISD superintendent speaks at chamber luncheon

Local business and school leaders gathered last week to hear how Wylie ISD and Collin College are at the forefront of education in certain areas.

Wylie ISD Superintendent David Vinson and Collin College President Neil Matkin spoke at a Wylie Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday, Sept. 27, held at Collin College’s Wylie Campus.

Vinson said the district has focused on a character-based education, adding that it is part of its ongoing process of analyzing why it does what it does.

“The foundation of our values, our character are the reason we are still strong,” Vinson said. “We call it the Wylie Way and it’s simply this: the values that you want for your kid to have when they graduate from Wylie.”

The Wylie Way is part of why students and families alike stay in the district, he added. The district also holds a conference where it invites outside organizations to experience the Wylie Way and the character-based education the district provides.

“Character in Texas begins in Wylie and character in America is now the standard that is being delivered in our school district,” Vinson said. “What better representation can you have or would you want than [for] your community to represent the values that make the United States strong.”

While instilling a good sense of character in its students, Wylie ISD is also focusing on the social and emotional health of its students, said Vinson.

“Wylie ISD is a trendsetter nationally in social and emotional stability for our kids,” Vinson said. “We’re working with Baylor University’s football team to create a system, called restorative practice. A top 15 football team is coming to Wylie to learn about that.”

Additionally, Vinson focused on the partnership between the district and Collin College, which involves all seniors applying for admission to the school and 30% of WISD students enrolled in dual credit courses.

