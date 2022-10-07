Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Wylie ISD superintendent speaks at chamber luncheon

by | Oct 7, 2022 | Latest

Local business and school leaders gathered last week to hear how Wylie ISD and Collin College are at the forefront of education in certain areas.

Wylie ISD Superintendent David Vinson and Collin College President Neil Matkin spoke at a Wylie Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday, Sept. 27, held at Collin College’s Wylie Campus.

Vinson said the district has focused on a character-based education, adding that it is part of its ongoing process of analyzing why it does what it does.

“The foundation of our values, our character are the reason we are still strong,” Vinson said. “We call it the Wylie Way and it’s simply this: the values that you want for your kid to have when they graduate from Wylie.”

The Wylie Way is part of why students and families alike stay in the district, he added. The district also holds a conference where it invites outside organizations to experience the Wylie Way and the character-based education the district provides.

“Character in Texas begins in Wylie and character in America is now the standard that is being delivered in our school district,” Vinson said. “What better representation can you have or would you want than [for] your community to represent the values that make the United States strong.”

While instilling a good sense of character in its students, Wylie ISD is also focusing on the social and emotional health of its students, said Vinson. 

“Wylie ISD is a trendsetter nationally in social and emotional stability for our kids,” Vinson said. “We’re working with Baylor University’s football team to create a system, called restorative practice. A top 15 football team is coming to Wylie to learn about that.”

Additionally, Vinson focused on the partnership between the district and Collin College, which involves all seniors applying for admission to the school and 30% of WISD students enrolled in dual credit courses. 

For the full story, see the Oct. 5 issue of The Wylie News.

0 Comments

Related News

Wylie wins district title, East finishes runner up

Wylie wins district title, East finishes runner up

Oct 6, 2022 | ,

It was a clean sweep for the Wylie Pirates cross country teams, as the boys and girls programs took first place at the District 9-6A championships. Wylie won the boys' championship with a total of 15 points, running away with a dominant performance after reaching the...

read more
Two suspects detained, one at large in Murphy robbery

Two suspects detained, one at large in Murphy robbery

Oct 6, 2022 |

Officers from the Murphy Police Department were dispatched around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in response to a panic alarm from the Verizon store located at 218 E. FM 544. Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that the store and its employees were robbed at...

read more
Council approves spay-neuter-trap ordinance

Council approves spay-neuter-trap ordinance

Oct 6, 2022 |

Wylie City Council focused on three words pertaining to feral cats: trap, neuter and release. A trap-neuter-release ordinance for feral cats throughout the city was presented during the Tuesday, Sept. 27, regular meeting. Police Chief Anthony Henderson presented the...

read more
Manufacturing celebrated

Manufacturing celebrated

Oct 5, 2022 |

Residents and students curious about Wylie’s manufacturing industry will get an inside look this month thanks to a partnership between the Wylie Economic Development Corporation, local manufacturers and the school district. This unique event, known as Manufacturing...

read more
WEHS opens ‘The Little Mermaid’ Oct. 6

WEHS opens ‘The Little Mermaid’ Oct. 6

Oct 5, 2022 |

Attendees at Wylie East High School’s fall musical can venture under the sea and reconnect with their younger selves as they watch a Disney classic adapted for the stage. Thespians at Wylie East open their fall musical, “The Little Mermaid,” Thursday, Oct. 6 with...

read more
Smith Library hosting several Fall Break activities

Smith Library hosting several Fall Break activities

Oct 4, 2022 |

Although students will not have to worry about schoolwork, they can head over to the Smith Public Library for fun, educational activities during Wylie ISD’s Fall Break. The library will be hosting several different activities, including a story hike along the trails...

read more
Wylie East 3 keys to defeating Garland

Wylie East 3 keys to defeating Garland

Sep 30, 2022 | ,

Wylie East beat the preseason favorites to win District 9-6A in each of their first two weeks and now take on the reigning champions. The Raiders (2-0, 4-0) host the Garland Owls (3-0, 4-1) Friday night at Wylie ISD Stadium in a battle of the top teams in the district...

read more
Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada

Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada

Sep 29, 2022 |

Multiple fire departments that serve Collin County communities responded to a fire on the 7300 block of CR 965 in Nevada. Among those responding departments were Wylie, Princeton and Farmersville. Fire departments from Rockwall, Josephine and Merit also responded to...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022