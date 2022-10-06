Wylie wins district title, East finishes runner up

It was a clean sweep for the Wylie Pirates cross country teams, as the boys and girls programs took first place at the District 9-6A championships.
Wylie won the boys’ championship with a total of 15 points, running away with a dominant performance after reaching the state championships last season. They were followed by Wylie East (71 points) and Sachse (79 points) as the other two district programs who qualified for the regional title on Oct. 24.
Hunter Jackson took home first place, while the Pirates had the top seven runners at the district meet. He was followed by Caden Biltz, Landin Wolfe, Mateo Guzman and Nathan Moore as the top five runners who accumulated points.
Wylie East finished as runners-up thanks to a strong showing from Kyler Guinn and Alessandro Garcia, who finished seventh and eighth. Keigan Trussell (17:39.2) ran in 11th and Benjamin Greer (18:27.3) in 17th as the other top 20 runners for the Raiders.
The Pirates girls’ team finished first overall with a total of 29, followed by Wylie East (48 points) and Sachse (62 points) again as the other regional qualifiers.
Liv Lambert finished first overall for the Pirates in the girls’ meet, followed by teammate Abigail Bray in second place. It was Lambert’s second consecutive first-place finish at the district championship and third top-two finish in three years. She finished 35 seconds ahead of the next fastest runner at the meet.
For the Lady Raiders, Madison Akers and Oluwabusayomi Ojo crossed the finish line in fourth and fifth place.
Wylie and Wylie East’s cross country teams will race at the Region II-6A championship at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie with the chance to qualify for state. For the full top 10 results, see below.
|1
|1
|12519
|Hunter Jackson
|Wylie High
|15:51.5
|5:06 / mi
|2
|2
|12504
|Caden Biltz
|Wylie High
|15:57.1
|5:08 / mi
|3
|3
|12525
|Landin Wolfe
|Wylie High
|16:13.6
|5:14 / mi
|4
|4
|12528
|Mateo Guzman
|Wylie High
|16:20.6
|5:16 / mi
|5
|5
|12533
|Nathan Moore
|Wylie High
|16:28.6
|5:18 / mi
|6
|(6)
|12546
|Zach Brumfield
|Wylie High
|16:45.4
|5:24 / mi
|7
|(7)
|12516
|Euaiel Aklile
|Wylie High
|16:46.3
|5:24 / mi
|8
|8
|12489
|Kyler Guinn
|Wylie East
|17:11.2
|5:32 / mi
|9
|9
|12478
|Alessandro Garcia
|Wylie East
|17:13.7
|5:33 / mi
|10
|10
|12426
|Bryan Padierna
|North Garland
|17:37.8
|5:41 / mi
|1
|1
|12349
|Liv Lambert
|Wylie High
|19:21.7
|6:14 / mi
|2
|2
|12336
|Abigail Bray
|Wylie High
|19:57.3
|6:26 / mi
|3
|3
|12260
|Ella Eischen
|Garland Sachse
|20:01.6
|6:27 / mi
|4
|4
|12328
|Madison Akers
|Wylie East
|20:12.9
|6:31 / mi
|5
|5
|12331
|Oluwabusayomi Ojo
|Wylie East
|20:13.9
|6:31 / mi
|6
|6
|12340
|Autumn Boyd
|Wylie High
|20:15.1
|6:31 / mi
|7
|7
|12257
|Ana Ortega
|Garland Sachse
|20:25.4
|6:35 / mi
|8
|8
|12275
|Abigail Perez
|North Garland
|20:40.3
|6:40 / mi
|9
|9
|12348
|Kyler Eiben
|Wylie High
|20:55.9
|6:45 / mi
|10
|10
|12313
|Alexis Schmidt
|Wylie East
|21:04.6
|6:47 / mi
