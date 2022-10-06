Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Wylie wins district title, East finishes runner up

by | Oct 6, 2022 | Latest, Sports

It was a clean sweep for the Wylie Pirates cross country teams, as the boys and girls programs took first place at the District 9-6A championships.

Wylie won the boys’ championship with a total of 15 points, running away with a dominant performance after reaching the state championships last season. They were followed by Wylie East (71 points) and Sachse (79 points) as the other two district programs who qualified for the regional title on Oct. 24.

Hunter Jackson took home first place, while the Pirates had the top seven runners at the district meet. He was followed by Caden Biltz, Landin Wolfe, Mateo Guzman and Nathan Moore as the top five runners who accumulated points.

Wylie East finished as runners-up thanks to a strong showing from Kyler Guinn and Alessandro Garcia, who finished seventh and eighth. Keigan Trussell (17:39.2) ran in 11th and Benjamin Greer (18:27.3) in 17th as the other top 20 runners for the Raiders.

The Pirates girls’ team finished first overall with a total of 29, followed by Wylie East (48 points) and Sachse (62 points) again as the other regional qualifiers.

Liv Lambert finished first overall for the Pirates in the girls’ meet, followed by teammate Abigail Bray in second place. It was Lambert’s second consecutive first-place finish at the district championship and third top-two finish in three years. She finished 35 seconds ahead of the next fastest runner at the meet.

For the Lady Raiders, Madison Akers and Oluwabusayomi Ojo crossed the finish line in fourth and fifth place.

Wylie and Wylie East’s cross country teams will race at the Region II-6A championship at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie with the chance to qualify for state. For the full top 10 results, see below.

1112519Hunter JacksonWylie High15:51.5 5:06 / mi
2212504Caden BiltzWylie High15:57.15:08 / mi 
3312525Landin WolfeWylie High16:13.65:14 / mi 
4412528Mateo GuzmanWylie High16:20.65:16 / mi 
5512533Nathan MooreWylie High16:28.65:18 / mi 
6(6)12546Zach BrumfieldWylie High16:45.45:24 / mi 
7(7)12516Euaiel AklileWylie High16:46.35:24 / mi 
8812489Kyler GuinnWylie East17:11.25:32 / mi 
9912478Alessandro GarciaWylie East17:13.75:33 / mi 
101012426Bryan PadiernaNorth Garland17:37.85:41 / mi 
9-6A boys cross country championship results
1112349Liv LambertWylie High19:21.7 6:14 / mi
2212336Abigail BrayWylie High19:57.36:26 / mi 
3312260Ella EischenGarland Sachse20:01.66:27 / mi 
4412328Madison AkersWylie East20:12.96:31 / mi 
5512331Oluwabusayomi OjoWylie East20:13.96:31 / mi 
6612340Autumn BoydWylie High20:15.16:31 / mi 
7712257Ana OrtegaGarland Sachse20:25.46:35 / mi 
8812275Abigail PerezNorth Garland20:40.36:40 / mi 
9912348Kyler EibenWylie High20:55.96:45 / mi 
101012313Alexis SchmidtWylie East21:04.66:47 / mi 
9-6A girls cross country championship results

For the full story, see next week’s issue or subscribe online.

0 Comments

Related News

Two suspects detained, one at large in Murphy robbery

Two suspects detained, one at large in Murphy robbery

Oct 6, 2022 |

Officers from the Murphy Police Department were dispatched around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in response to a panic alarm from the Verizon store located at 218 E. FM 544. Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that the store and its employees were robbed at...

read more
Council approves spay-neuter-trap ordinance

Council approves spay-neuter-trap ordinance

Oct 6, 2022 |

Wylie City Council focused on three words pertaining to feral cats: trap, neuter and release. A trap-neuter-release ordinance for feral cats throughout the city was presented during the Tuesday, Sept. 27, regular meeting. Police Chief Anthony Henderson presented the...

read more
Manufacturing celebrated

Manufacturing celebrated

Oct 5, 2022 |

Residents and students curious about Wylie’s manufacturing industry will get an inside look this month thanks to a partnership between the Wylie Economic Development Corporation, local manufacturers and the school district. This unique event, known as Manufacturing...

read more
WEHS opens ‘The Little Mermaid’ Oct. 6

WEHS opens ‘The Little Mermaid’ Oct. 6

Oct 5, 2022 |

Attendees at Wylie East High School’s fall musical can venture under the sea and reconnect with their younger selves as they watch a Disney classic adapted for the stage. Thespians at Wylie East open their fall musical, “The Little Mermaid,” Thursday, Oct. 6 with...

read more
Smith Library hosting several Fall Break activities

Smith Library hosting several Fall Break activities

Oct 4, 2022 |

Although students will not have to worry about schoolwork, they can head over to the Smith Public Library for fun, educational activities during Wylie ISD’s Fall Break. The library will be hosting several different activities, including a story hike along the trails...

read more
Wylie East 3 keys to defeating Garland

Wylie East 3 keys to defeating Garland

Sep 30, 2022 | ,

Wylie East beat the preseason favorites to win District 9-6A in each of their first two weeks and now take on the reigning champions. The Raiders (2-0, 4-0) host the Garland Owls (3-0, 4-1) Friday night at Wylie ISD Stadium in a battle of the top teams in the district...

read more
Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada

Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada

Sep 29, 2022 |

Multiple fire departments that serve Collin County communities responded to a fire on the 7300 block of CR 965 in Nevada. Among those responding departments were Wylie, Princeton and Farmersville. Fire departments from Rockwall, Josephine and Merit also responded to...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022