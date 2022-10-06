Wylie wins district title, East finishes runner up

It was a clean sweep for the Wylie Pirates cross country teams, as the boys and girls programs took first place at the District 9-6A championships.

Wylie won the boys’ championship with a total of 15 points, running away with a dominant performance after reaching the state championships last season. They were followed by Wylie East (71 points) and Sachse (79 points) as the other two district programs who qualified for the regional title on Oct. 24.

Hunter Jackson took home first place, while the Pirates had the top seven runners at the district meet. He was followed by Caden Biltz, Landin Wolfe, Mateo Guzman and Nathan Moore as the top five runners who accumulated points.

Wylie East finished as runners-up thanks to a strong showing from Kyler Guinn and Alessandro Garcia, who finished seventh and eighth. Keigan Trussell (17:39.2) ran in 11th and Benjamin Greer (18:27.3) in 17th as the other top 20 runners for the Raiders.

The Pirates girls’ team finished first overall with a total of 29, followed by Wylie East (48 points) and Sachse (62 points) again as the other regional qualifiers.

Liv Lambert finished first overall for the Pirates in the girls’ meet, followed by teammate Abigail Bray in second place. It was Lambert’s second consecutive first-place finish at the district championship and third top-two finish in three years. She finished 35 seconds ahead of the next fastest runner at the meet.

For the Lady Raiders, Madison Akers and Oluwabusayomi Ojo crossed the finish line in fourth and fifth place.

Wylie and Wylie East’s cross country teams will race at the Region II-6A championship at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie with the chance to qualify for state. For the full top 10 results, see below.

1 1 12519 Hunter Jackson Wylie High 15:51.5 5:06 / mi 2 2 12504 Caden Biltz Wylie High 15:57.1 5:08 / mi 3 3 12525 Landin Wolfe Wylie High 16:13.6 5:14 / mi 4 4 12528 Mateo Guzman Wylie High 16:20.6 5:16 / mi 5 5 12533 Nathan Moore Wylie High 16:28.6 5:18 / mi 6 (6) 12546 Zach Brumfield Wylie High 16:45.4 5:24 / mi 7 (7) 12516 Euaiel Aklile Wylie High 16:46.3 5:24 / mi 8 8 12489 Kyler Guinn Wylie East 17:11.2 5:32 / mi 9 9 12478 Alessandro Garcia Wylie East 17:13.7 5:33 / mi 10 10 12426 Bryan Padierna North Garland 17:37.8 5:41 / mi 9-6A boys cross country championship results

1 1 12349 Liv Lambert Wylie High 19:21.7 6:14 / mi 2 2 12336 Abigail Bray Wylie High 19:57.3 6:26 / mi 3 3 12260 Ella Eischen Garland Sachse 20:01.6 6:27 / mi 4 4 12328 Madison Akers Wylie East 20:12.9 6:31 / mi 5 5 12331 Oluwabusayomi Ojo Wylie East 20:13.9 6:31 / mi 6 6 12340 Autumn Boyd Wylie High 20:15.1 6:31 / mi 7 7 12257 Ana Ortega Garland Sachse 20:25.4 6:35 / mi 8 8 12275 Abigail Perez North Garland 20:40.3 6:40 / mi 9 9 12348 Kyler Eiben Wylie High 20:55.9 6:45 / mi 10 10 12313 Alexis Schmidt Wylie East 21:04.6 6:47 / mi 9-6A girls cross country championship results

