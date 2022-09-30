Fuller leads Wylie East to homecoming win over Garland, takes first in District 9-6A

WYLIE—Wylie East needed a spark on offense midway through the third quarter.

The Raiders (3-0 in 9-6A, 5-0) held a 3-0 lead over the Garland Owls (3-1 in 9-6A, 4-2) but were still struggling on offense. That spark came in the form of backup quarterback Maddox Fuller, who came in the game and set a fire underneath the Raiders’ passing attack to lead the team to a 34-7 homecoming victory on Friday night from Wylie Stadium.

Fuller, who only played for a quarter and a half, threw for 111 yards on 7-for-9 passing and three touchdowns. His 7-yard touchdown pass to Alex Ainsworth with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter put the Raiders up two scores and they didn’t look back from there.

The Raiders’ defense was spectacular throughout the night. At the end of the first half, the Owls only had 67 total yards, all on the ground. Once the clock hit zero in the fourth quarter, Garland had only put up 204 total yards, most of which were in garbage time.

Wylie East broke Garland’s 12-game district winning streak with the victory. They’ll travel to South Garland next week on Friday, October 7 to try and continue their undefeated 2022 campaign.

By Seth Dowdle