Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Fuller leads Wylie East to homecoming win over Garland, takes first in District 9-6A

by | Sep 30, 2022 | Latest, Sports

WYLIE—Wylie East needed a spark on offense midway through the third quarter. 

The Raiders (3-0 in 9-6A, 5-0) held a 3-0 lead over the Garland Owls (3-1 in 9-6A, 4-2) but were still struggling on offense. That spark came in the form of backup quarterback Maddox Fuller, who came in the game and set a fire underneath the Raiders’ passing attack to lead the team to a 34-7 homecoming victory on Friday night from Wylie Stadium.  

Fuller, who only played for a quarter and a half, threw for 111 yards on 7-for-9 passing and three touchdowns. His 7-yard touchdown pass to Alex Ainsworth with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter put the Raiders up two scores and they didn’t look back from there.

The Raiders’ defense was spectacular throughout the night. At the end of the first half, the Owls only had 67 total yards, all on the ground. Once the clock hit zero in the fourth quarter, Garland had only put up 204 total yards, most of which were in garbage time.

Wylie East broke Garland’s 12-game district winning streak with the victory. They’ll travel to South Garland next week on Friday, October 7 to try and continue their undefeated 2022 campaign.

By Seth Dowdle – For the full story, see next week’s issue or subscribe online.

0 Comments

Related News

Wylie East 3 keys to defeating Garland

Wylie East 3 keys to defeating Garland

Sep 30, 2022 | ,

Wylie East beat the preseason favorites to win District 9-6A in each of their first two weeks and now take on the reigning champions. The Raiders (2-0, 4-0) host the Garland Owls (3-0, 4-1) Friday night at Wylie ISD Stadium in a battle of the top teams in the district...

read more
Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada

Multiple agencies respond to fire in Nevada

Sep 29, 2022 |

Multiple fire departments that serve Collin County communities responded to a fire on the 7300 block of CR 965 in Nevada. Among those responding departments were Wylie, Princeton and Farmersville. Fire departments from Rockwall, Josephine and Merit also responded to...

read more
Wylie 3 keys to defeating Lakeview Centennial

Wylie 3 keys to defeating Lakeview Centennial

Sep 29, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates face their biggest challenge on the district schedule, heading on a short week to take on Lakeview Centennial. Still, with six games remaining in the season, Wylie (2-0, 3-1) can’t complain about their start but know the job is far from done on the...

read more
Wylie ISD looking for holiday event volunteers

Wylie ISD looking for holiday event volunteers

Sep 29, 2022 |

Although the calendar will only turn over to October this Saturday, Wylie ISD is looking for volunteers to help make Christmas wishes come true. The district is holding its annual registration event for the Wylie Way Christmas and Holidays. Volunteers are needed to...

read more
Home burglarized, suspects arrested

Home burglarized, suspects arrested

Sep 29, 2022 |

An elderly woman who lives in the 200 block of Starlite Dr. in Murphy was tied up and her home was burglarized by two men according to the Murphy Police Department. At 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept 28, police were dispatched to the residence after a neighbor called about...

read more
Council approves ordinance on feral cats

Council approves ordinance on feral cats

Sep 28, 2022 |

Wylie City Council focused on three words pertaining to feral cats: trap, neuter and release. A trap-neuter-release ordinance for feral cats throughout the city was presented during the Tuesday, Sept. 27, regular meeting. Police Chief Anthony Henderson presented the...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022