Council approves ordinance on feral cats

Wylie City Council focused on three words pertaining to feral cats: trap, neuter and release.

A trap-neuter-release ordinance for feral cats throughout the city was presented during the Tuesday, Sept. 27, regular meeting.

Police Chief Anthony Henderson presented the ordinance that would provide needed information to caregivers and the city’s animal services department, adding that it lays out specific practices for how to feed the animals roaming around.

Two residents spoke about issues they have had — noise and excrement— associated with feral cats on their properties in the city.

Animal Shelter Director Sheila Patton said the trap-neuter-release program is the most effective and humane way to deal with the cats because removal and euthanization do not address the issue.

Council passed the ordinance.

Additionally, council passed a separate ordinance outlawing the possession of catalytic converters and the Collin County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Henderson said the theft of catalytic converters has become a problem nationwide, adding that the ordinance gives Wylie officers additional authority to prosecute offenses.

In other business, council approved two budget amendments for the budget set to expire at the end of the month.

The first was for $287,000 to reflect a mid-year increase to costs with Community Waste Disposal for trash pickup.

The second amendment affects the water and sewer fund because of a difference in the cost for relocating a water line on FM 2514. The project will cost an additional $260,172.

Council also held a work session to receive several proposed traffic alignments for downtown Wylie.

