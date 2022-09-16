Wylie East Raiders grind out victory in inaugural 9-6A contest over Naaman Forest

WYLIE—Speed, timely turnovers and gutsy play calls were what led Wylie East to their first victory as a member of District 9-6A against the Naaman Forest Rangers Friday night in Wylie Stadium.

The stars were out for the Raiders (1-0 in 9-6A, 3-0) as their backfield tandem of Jaedon Hubbard, Tristan Lee and Terrell Washington Jr. were fantastic in the 36-22 win. Washington Jr. accounted for 197 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in the win, including a key rushing score with 4:58 remaining to put East up 14 over the Rangers (1-1 in 9-6A, 1-3).

Hubbard racked up 198 yards passing with two touchdowns for the Raiders’ aerial attack. He scattered the ball around to four different receivers with Kason Atkins leading the way with 87 receiving yards.

Wylie East started the scoring on their first offensive drive of the game when Hubbard found Alex Ainsworth down the seam from 31-yards out on fourth down. From there, They were then able to grind out the win.

The Raiders continue their district slate next week at Sachse on Friday, September 23.

By Seth Dowdle – For the full story, see next week’s issue or subscribe online.