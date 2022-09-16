Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Wylie East Raiders grind out victory in inaugural 9-6A contest over Naaman Forest

by | Sep 16, 2022 | Latest, Sports

WYLIE—Speed, timely turnovers and gutsy play calls were what led Wylie East to their first victory as a member of District 9-6A against the Naaman Forest Rangers Friday night in Wylie Stadium.

The stars were out for the Raiders (1-0 in 9-6A, 3-0) as their backfield tandem of Jaedon Hubbard, Tristan Lee and Terrell Washington Jr. were fantastic in the 36-22 win. Washington Jr. accounted for 197 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in the win, including a key rushing score with 4:58 remaining to put East up 14 over the Rangers (1-1 in 9-6A, 1-3).

Hubbard racked up 198 yards passing with two touchdowns for the Raiders’ aerial attack. He scattered the ball around to four different receivers with Kason Atkins leading the way with 87 receiving yards.

Wylie East started the scoring on their first offensive drive of the game when Hubbard found Alex Ainsworth down the seam from 31-yards out on fourth down. From there, They were then able to grind out the win.

The Raiders continue their district slate next week at Sachse on Friday, September 23.

By Seth Dowdle – For the full story, see next week’s issue or subscribe online.

0 Comments

Related News

Wylie East 3 keys to defeating Naaman Forest

Wylie East 3 keys to defeating Naaman Forest

Sep 15, 2022 | ,

Fresh off of their bye week, the Wylie East Raiders suddenly have a target on their back. The Raiders (2-0) are the lone unbeaten team remaining in District 9-6A, led by skilled players on offense and one of the top defenses in 6A through the first three weeks....

read more
Jericho Village site plan approved by P&Z

Jericho Village site plan approved by P&Z

Sep 14, 2022 | ,

Two projects are moving forward after receiving approval from Wylie’s Planning & Zoning committee last week. A 9,500 square foot multi-tenant commercial building, 1.62-acre site plan was approved at last week’s P&Z meeting. The property is zoned within the...

read more
East defeats Wylie in five-set thriller

East defeats Wylie in five-set thriller

Sep 13, 2022 | ,

The Wylie East Lady Raiders drew first blood in the crosstown rivalry, going on the road to defeat Wylie 3-2 (22-25, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24, 15-11) Tuesday night. The Lady Raiders (4-0, 14-6) battled back down a set on two separate occasions, with their size in the...

read more
Pirates shut out South Garland

Pirates shut out South Garland

Sep 8, 2022 | ,

It was nearly a perfect start to the District 9-6A competition for the Wylie Pirates. Traveling to South Garland (0-1, 1-2) Thursday night for their second straight road game, Wylie (1-0, 2-1) scored on six consecutive possessions on their way to a 44-0 victory. It...

read more
Wylie 3 keys to defeating South Garland

Wylie 3 keys to defeating South Garland

Sep 8, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates open the District 9-6A competition next week, opening the season against the South Garland Titans. The Titans (1-1) didn’t win a single game in 2020 but opened the regular season with a 40-21 victory over the Carrollton Turner Lions. They showed new...

read more
North Texas Giving Day set for Sept.22

North Texas Giving Day set for Sept.22

Sep 7, 2022 | ,

An annual fundraising event for nonprofits across North Texas began taking donations at the start of the month. North Texas Giving Day is put on each year by the Communities Foundation of Texas with the 18-hour online fundraising event scheduled for Sept. 22. The...

read more
Rodeo action starts Friday

Rodeo action starts Friday

Sep 7, 2022 | ,

Whether you’re new to Texas or an old rodeo fan, there’s fun for everyone this weekend as the longtime annual event kicks off Friday night. Gates open at the Wylie Rodeo Arena Friday, Sept. 9 at the Birmingham Ag Center, Hensley Lane behind Wylie High School, 2550 W....

read more
Firefighters climb to reflect, ‘Never Forget’ 9/11

Firefighters climb to reflect, ‘Never Forget’ 9/11

Sep 7, 2022 | ,

Wylie Fire-Rescue first responders participating in this year’s Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will have an additional load to carry when they climb 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of those killed at Ground Zero in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. Not only will they...

read more
East runs away with 37-14 win

East runs away with 37-14 win

Sep 2, 2022 | ,

WYLIE – Once Terrell Washington Jr. pushed through the hole, he was off to the races. His 64-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter was the highlight of Wylie East's (2-0) second victory of the 2022 campaign against the Grand Prairie Gophers (0-2) at...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022