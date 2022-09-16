Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Place 1 candidate seeks to improve transparency

by | Sep 16, 2022 | Education, news

Jill Palmer, who is running against Stacie Smith for Place 1 on the Wylie ISD board of trustees, says she is running to improve the transparency of the district.

“It was not until now, [an] election year, [that] they have decided to be engaged under the guidance of the Superintendent, which is flawed. The Superintendent should be reporting into the school board of trustees.”
Palmer added that the lack of transparency is indicated by closed-door meetings to decide policy or by misinformation. She said there is video proof that the district does not participate in recapture, or the “Robin Hood” reallocation system for school funding.
“Wylie ISD does NOT, in fact, participate in recapture, contrary to statements made by the current board,” Palmer said. “We need to do better for our community, considering we are ranked in the top 5% with the highest school rate tax out of all Texas schools.”
The candidate said she would function as an independent thinker, if elected, and ask the proper questions to adequately represent her constituents with the view of being an accountable elected official.
When asked why she decided to run, Palmer said she wanted to ensure her children, who attend Wylie ISD schools, are educated. She also wants to make sure that WISD retains “good people” as teachers and staff.
Palmer has a bachelor’s degree in fashion design from the University of North Texas and spent 15 years with JCPenney. She currently works as a boutique travel advisor and an account manager selling IT professional services for TEKsystems.
“I chaired the largest diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) business resource group at JCPenney, growing membership by 38% in 2 years,” Palmer said. “My key strengths I bring to the table are being able to build relationships and lead the bridge of conversations to understanding.”

