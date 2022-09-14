Subscribe
Jericho Village site plan approved by P&Z

Two projects are moving forward after receiving approval from Wylie’s Planning & Zoning committee last week.

A 9,500 square foot multi-tenant commercial building, 1.62-acre site plan was approved at last week’s P&Z meeting.

The property is zoned within the Woodbridge Crossing Planned Development and will include a drive-thru allowed under zoning which was in place at the time the development was approved.

Black Rifle Coffee, a growing premium coffee company founded in 2014 by former U.S. Army Green Beret Evan Hafer, is expected to be one of the tenants of the building. Four spaces will be included in the final construction.

The site plan is located at 3040 W. FM 544, along the north part of Woodbridge Crossing and access to the building will be from both FM 544 and from additional drives connecting the property to the east.

P&Z also approved a site plan for Jericho Village, located at 511 W. Brown on the corner of N. Winding Oak Drive.

The 2.472-acre development will contain 10 buildings, totaling 32,880 square feet and will allow multi-family use and include a 2,541 square foot community center.

The project is expected to have 38 income-adjusted apartments, from studio-size to three-bedroom in an urban village that will include a garden, playground and outdoor gathering area.

The development, owned by Agape Resource and Assistance Center, will be accessible from both West Brown and North Winding Oaks Drive.

Janet Collinsworth, Founder and Executive Director of Plano-based Agape, has said the development is not government funded. It will be built using foundation grants and private equity funds.

Both site plans will be sent to Wylie city council for final approval.

