Collin County Sheriff’s Office seizes 20 kilograms of methamphetamine

by | Aug 25, 2022 | Latest

Members of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit seized several kilograms of methamphetamine, according to a Tuesday, Aug. 23, news release. 

Deputies with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and the North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit seized approximately 20 kilograms of methamphetamine — valued at $563,200 — during a traffic stop. The stop of a white Ford F-150 occurred at the intersection of US-75 and Exchange Parkway.  

A consensual search was conducted at which time the methamphetamine was located in a hidden compartment within the vehicle. Two individuals, who were not named by officials, were placed under arrest and transported to the Collin County Detention Facility. 

The investigation into the seized drugs remains ongoing.  

“Today’s seizure is yet another example of the consequences of an open and out-of-control border with Mexico,” said Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner. “As we know all too well, these dangerous drugs peddled by the Cartels are aimed at our citizens and are prolific killers.”

“Investing in partnerships, manpower, and specialized training to fight these criminals is essential,” he continued. “I am proud of the work by my dedicated deputies and our law-enforcement partners to keep our communities safe.”

