First school board candidates file

The race for four Wylie ISD places on the board of trustees officially opened July 25 and multiple candidates, including two former WISD principals, have filed.

The board of trustee election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8, and there are four seats — Place 1 held by Stacie Smith, Place 2 held by Mitch Herzog, Place 5 held by Heather Leggett and Place 6 held by Jacob Day — that will appear on the ballot.

Board members are elected to four-year terms, with elections conducted every two years. The first day to file for a place on the ballot was July 25.

Both Smith, who is the current board president, and Day filed their paperwork to appear on the ballot for their respective seats.

Sachse resident and former Wylie East Principal Mike Williams has filed to run for Place 2. Williams has lived within Wylie ISD boundaries for 24 years.

Additionally, longtime Wylie ISD principal Virdie Montgomery filed for Place 5. He was recently appointed as the principal of Wylie Prep.

Both Herzog and Leggett have indicated they would not seek re-election.

“When I ran for office four years ago, I told my family, friends and district administration that it would be my last term,” Leggett said in a social media post. “Wylie ISD is the best district in the state, and it has been my honor to be a small part of that.”

Smith, a Sachse resident, has served on the board since 2018. Day was also first elected in 2018.

To be included on the ballot, school board candidates must file their paperwork at the Wylie ISD Educational Service Center, located at 951 South Ballard Ave.

Along with the Wylie ISD board, Wylie residents will vote in county, state and federal elections.

Trustees are elected at large therefore they represent the entire district and registered voters cast a ballot for all four places.

To be eligible to run for trustee, a potential candidate must be a U.S. citizen and be 18 years of age or older on the first day of the term to be filled at the election. Additionally, they cannot be determined by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Potential candidates must not have been convicted of a felony and must have resided in the state for 12 months and live within Wylie ISD boundaries for six months.

The last day to file for a place on the ballot for the Wylie ISD board of trustee election is Monday, Aug. 22.

Trustee candidates do not run by political party affiliation.

The last day to register to vote in the November general election is Tuesday, Oct. 11, the first business day after Columbus Day.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and ends Friday, Nov.