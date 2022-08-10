Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

First school board candidates file

by | Aug 10, 2022 | Latest

The race for four Wylie ISD places on the board of trustees officially opened July 25 and multiple candidates, including two former WISD principals, have filed.

The board of trustee election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8, and there are four seats — Place 1 held by Stacie Smith, Place 2 held by Mitch Herzog, Place 5 held by Heather Leggett and Place 6 held by Jacob Day — that will appear on the ballot. 

Board members are elected to four-year terms, with elections conducted every two years. The first day to file for a place on the ballot was July 25.

Both Smith, who is the current board president, and Day filed their paperwork to appear on the ballot for their respective seats.

Sachse resident and former Wylie East Principal Mike Williams has filed to run for Place 2. Williams has lived within Wylie ISD boundaries for 24 years.

Additionally, longtime Wylie ISD principal Virdie Montgomery filed for Place 5. He was recently appointed as the principal of Wylie Prep.

Both Herzog and Leggett have indicated they would not seek re-election.

“When I ran for office four years ago, I told my family, friends and district administration that it would be my last term,” Leggett said in a social media post. “Wylie ISD is the best district in the state, and it has been my honor to be a small part of that.”

Smith, a Sachse resident, has served on the board since 2018. Day was also first elected in 2018.

To be included on the ballot, school board candidates must file their paperwork at the Wylie ISD Educational Service Center, located at 951 South Ballard Ave.

Along with the Wylie ISD board, Wylie residents will vote in county, state and federal elections.

Trustees are elected at large therefore they represent the entire district and registered voters cast a ballot for all four places.

To be eligible to run for trustee, a potential candidate must be a U.S. citizen and be 18 years of age or older on the first day of the term to be filled at the election. Additionally, they cannot be determined by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

Potential candidates must not have been convicted of a felony and must have resided in the state for 12 months and live within Wylie ISD boundaries for six months.

The last day to file for a place on the ballot for the Wylie ISD board of trustee election is Monday, Aug. 22.

Trustee candidates do not run by political party affiliation.

The last day to register to vote in the November general election is Tuesday, Oct. 11, the first business day after Columbus Day.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 and ends Friday, Nov.

0 Comments

Related News

Tax rate accepted; public hearing set

Tax rate accepted; public hearing set

Aug 10, 2022 |

Council accepted the calculated tax rate and voter approval tax rate and officially set the public hearing for the budget and proposed tax rate during the Aug. 9 meeting. Director of Finance Melissa Beard said the no-new-revenue tax rate, which council directed staff...

read more
Brown House reopens as welcome center

Brown House reopens as welcome center

Aug 10, 2022 |

With old-time music blaring on the record player and authentic era paperback books donning the shelves, residents and visitors can step back in time at the historic Thomas and Mattie Brown House in downtown Wylie The Victorian home, commonly known as the Brown House,...

read more
Wylie ISD starts school next week

Wylie ISD starts school next week

Aug 5, 2022 |

Wylie ISD students are returning to school next week and will have three weeks of instruction before their first holiday. The Wylie ISD school year begins Thursday, Aug 11. The first semester of the new year will consist of 81 days and the second 94 days for a total...

read more
Tax Free Weekend scheduled for Aug. 5-7

Tax Free Weekend scheduled for Aug. 5-7

Aug 5, 2022 |

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar encourages taxpayers to support Texas businesses and to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. This year’s Tax-Free Weekend begins Friday, Aug. 5 and runs through midnight Sunday, Aug. 7. Most clothing, footwear, school supplies...

read more
What my friend taught me

What my friend taught me

Aug 4, 2022 | ,

Chris Taylor was police officer in Wylie. He was a husband, father, and grandfather. He was distinguished as a friend to many. Too me, he was more than a friend. He was also my life partner. I wasn’t ready to say “Goodbye” to my friend. Years ago, I had taken Chris to...

read more
Drought conditions affect Collin County

Drought conditions affect Collin County

Aug 3, 2022 |

Despite brief rains last week, about 99% of the state is experiencing drought conditions. Galen Roberts, assistant director of water resources for the North Texas Municipal Water District, said drought is an “extended period of low precipitation,” but added there are...

read more
Certified values increase 16%

Certified values increase 16%

Aug 3, 2022 |

The average market value for a home in Wylie increased by just over $85,000, according to figures released by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD). Certified value summaries were released to taxing entities and the public by CCAD July 18 and the city’s taxable...

read more
Wylie Man sentenced for role in Capitol riot

Wylie Man sentenced for role in Capitol riot

Aug 1, 2022 |

A Wylie man was sentenced Monday, Aug. 1 for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Guy Reffitt was sentenced to 87 months — just over 7 years — in prison by a federal judge after being convicted of bringing a handgun to the Capitol, among other charges, in the attack....

read more
Wylie explores options at quarterback

Wylie explores options at quarterback

Jul 29, 2022 | ,

For the second season in a row, the Wylie Pirates are replacing their starting quarterback. Last summer, senior Isaac Phe arrived late in the summer and was able to win the job, finishing with a strong season under center. Now enrolling at the University of Mary...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022