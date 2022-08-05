Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Tax Free Weekend scheduled for Aug. 5-7

by | Aug 5, 2022 | Latest

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar encourages taxpayers to support Texas businesses and to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend.

This year’s Tax-Free Weekend begins Friday, Aug. 5 and runs through midnight Sunday, Aug. 7.

Most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks sold for less than $100 will qualify for tax-free status during the annual tax holiday.

Items can be purchased from stores, online or a catalog and in most cases buyers do not need to supply the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax-free.

“Most Texans won’t hear the back-to-school bell for another month, but it’s never too early to take advantage of the opportunity to save money on everything from book bags to ballpoint pens,” Hegar said. “With inflation driving prices higher on just about everything, this sales tax holiday provides Texas families some small relief managing the costs associated with kids heading back to the classroom. As the father of three school-aged children myself, I know how these expenses can add up.”

The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying items bought during the sales tax holiday. Items purchased before or after the holiday do not qualify for exemption and there is no tax refund available.

Items that do not qualify include items sold for $100 or more, clothing subscription boxes and specially designed athletic or protective-use clothing and footwear, such as football pads or golf cleats.

Other items exempt from tax-free status include clothing or footwear rentals, alterations, items used to repair clothing, jewelry, handbags and other accessories, computers, software and textbooks. However, items such as tennis shoes, jogging suits and swimwear, while designed for athletic purposes, are commonly worn for other purposes and qualify for the exemption.

Cloth and disposable fabric face masks meet the definition of an article of clothing therefore qualify for tax-free status; however, medical grade masks such as N95 masks, do not. If a cloth or disposable fabric face mask is sold with a filter, it still qualifies for tax-free status, but replacement filters are taxable.

The Comptroller’s Office reminds Texas shoppers that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges by the seller are part of the item’s sale price.

Because clothing and other items have to be less than $100 to qualify, buyers have to include the item’s total sale price to determine if it can be purchased tax-free.

Buyers purchasing jeans for $95 with a $10 delivery charge for a total price of $105 will have to pay tax on the entire $105 price.

Tax-free weekend has been an annual event since 1999 and has allowed Texans to save millions of dollars in state and local taxes.

The comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save $112 million in state and local sales tax during the tax-free holiday.

0 Comments

Related News

What my friend taught me

What my friend taught me

Aug 4, 2022 | ,

Chris Taylor was police officer in Wylie. He was a husband, father, and grandfather. He was distinguished as a friend to many. Too me, he was more than a friend. He was also my life partner. I wasn’t ready to say “Goodbye” to my friend. Years ago, I had taken Chris to...

read more
Drought conditions affect Collin County

Drought conditions affect Collin County

Aug 3, 2022 |

Despite brief rains last week, about 99% of the state is experiencing drought conditions. Galen Roberts, assistant director of water resources for the North Texas Municipal Water District, said drought is an “extended period of low precipitation,” but added there are...

read more
Certified values increase 16%

Certified values increase 16%

Aug 3, 2022 |

The average market value for a home in Wylie increased by just over $85,000, according to figures released by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD). Certified value summaries were released to taxing entities and the public by CCAD July 18 and the city’s taxable...

read more
Wylie Man sentenced for role in Capitol riot

Wylie Man sentenced for role in Capitol riot

Aug 1, 2022 |

A Wylie man was sentenced Monday, Aug. 1 for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Guy Reffitt was sentenced to 87 months — just over 7 years — in prison by a federal judge after being convicted of bringing a handgun to the Capitol, among other charges, in the attack....

read more
Wylie explores options at quarterback

Wylie explores options at quarterback

Jul 29, 2022 | ,

For the second season in a row, the Wylie Pirates are replacing their starting quarterback. Last summer, senior Isaac Phe arrived late in the summer and was able to win the job, finishing with a strong season under center. Now enrolling at the University of Mary...

read more
Braves led by top safety duo

Braves led by top safety duo

Jul 29, 2022 | ,

Patrolling the back of the defense for the Community Braves, the secondary might be the best group on the team. With several returning all-district players across the roster, it doesn’t get much better than the back four for the Braves. They’re led, as head coach...

read more
Carter BloodCare to host multiple blood drives

Carter BloodCare to host multiple blood drives

Jul 27, 2022 |

Carter BloodCare is partnering with several communities within Wylie to host three blood drives throughout August. Public Relations Specialist James Black said that Wylie United Methodist Church, Bozman Farms and New Hope Church each will hold a blood drive in August....

read more
Council tables comp plan vote

Council tables comp plan vote

Jul 27, 2022 |

Council held two public hearings and approved a proposal request for library improvements during the Tuesday, July 26 regular meeting. The first hearing was for a zoning change to allow a distillery and entertainment center for property located at 702 North Highway...

read more
District offers back to school tips

District offers back to school tips

Jul 27, 2022 |

The first day of school can be a trying time for students and parents and Wylie ISD officials have some advice to make the transition as easy as possible. Counseling Coordinator Amy Andrews said there are five tips the district offers parents to help with first-day...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022