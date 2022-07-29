Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Wylie explores options at quarterback

by | Jul 29, 2022 | Latest, Sports

For the second season in a row, the Wylie Pirates are replacing their starting quarterback.

Last summer, senior Isaac Phe arrived late in the summer and was able to win the job, finishing with a strong season under center. Now enrolling at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in the fall, the position is much less clear entering the 2022 season.

“It’s difficult to move into the starting role,” head coach Jimmy Carter said. “Isaac came in and had some varsity experience, but none of these guys have those reps. Two will be sophomores and a senior who didn’t play last season. So, the experience will be tough and we’ll work through the kinks early in the season.”

The Pirates are working out senior Nicholas Vascocu, junior Aidan Atwell and sophomores Jagger Bale and Layton Leachman early in the offseason. All four players saw reps during the spring game, while Bale and Vascocu got plenty of time in with the receivers at 7-on-7 games in Hebron.

Coach Carter said there were qualities to like about all four starters, with the position battle likely to go into fall camp.

“With what we’re looking for in the position is someone who can take charge and lead the team,” Carter said. “We want them to have a little bit of confidence and all four of them showed a little bit of that in the spring. Maybe one sort of separated themself but we’ll see how it looks in the fall camp.”

The two sophomore quarterbacks split time last year on the freshmen team, switching off series throughout the season. Each presents different skill sets for the varsity team, but coach Carter said they’ve impressed despite their age and lack of experience.

“Jagger’s ability to run and throw really stood out in the spring and has a real swagger to his game,” Carter said. “He’s a catcher in baseball and kind of has that leadership ability in both sports. Both of those guys are good quarterbacks and bring different things to the table. We’re excited to see what they can do.”

While the four players all compete, the key for Wylie to determine its starter is by giving all four players a chance under center. All players have worked with the first team and getting them up to speed will be key.

“With each of them we gave them reps with our first team offense against our first team defense, so that’s how we’ll evaluate them,” Carter said. “It allows us to kind of mix things up and put players in different situations as they prepare and see something resembling the speed of a varsity defense.”

For the full story, see our July 27 issue or subscribe online.

0 Comments

Related News

Braves led by top safety duo

Braves led by top safety duo

Jul 29, 2022 | ,

Patrolling the back of the defense for the Community Braves, the secondary might be the best group on the team. With several returning all-district players across the roster, it doesn’t get much better than the back four for the Braves. They’re led, as head coach...

read more
Carter BloodCare to host multiple blood drives

Carter BloodCare to host multiple blood drives

Jul 27, 2022 |

Carter BloodCare is partnering with several communities within Wylie to host three blood drives throughout August. Public Relations Specialist James Black said that Wylie United Methodist Church, Bozman Farms and New Hope Church each will hold a blood drive in August....

read more
Council tables comp plan vote

Council tables comp plan vote

Jul 27, 2022 |

Council held two public hearings and approved a proposal request for library improvements during the Tuesday, July 26 regular meeting. The first hearing was for a zoning change to allow a distillery and entertainment center for property located at 702 North Highway...

read more
District offers back to school tips

District offers back to school tips

Jul 27, 2022 |

The first day of school can be a trying time for students and parents and Wylie ISD officials have some advice to make the transition as easy as possible. Counseling Coordinator Amy Andrews said there are five tips the district offers parents to help with first-day...

read more
P&Z discusses site plans

P&Z discusses site plans

Jul 27, 2022 |

A proposed fence line became the central point of discussion during a last week’s Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. Commissioners met to discuss two site plans during the Tuesday, July 19 meeting — the first of which was for an addition to Right Space...

read more
Local beekeeper organization still buzzing about

Local beekeeper organization still buzzing about

Jul 27, 2022 |

Forty-two years ago, a group of beekeeping hobbyists with a passion for educating the public united to form the Collin County Hobby Beekeepers Association. The organization’s president, John “Skip” Talbert, 54, operates Sabine Creek Honey Farm in Royse City with his...

read more
Thanks for checking

Thanks for checking

Jul 25, 2022 | ,

By John Moore People in the South check on each other. I’m not sure if this happens elsewhere, but it’s almost innate for a person raised around where I was to check on folks. In Ashdown, Arkansas, people left their keys in their cars, so they obviously didn’t lock...

read more
Fall election filings open next week

Fall election filings open next week

Jul 22, 2022 |

Residents interested in running for the Wylie ISD Board of Trustees can begin throwing their hats in the ring next week when filing officially opens. Four board of trustee places will be on the November general election, along with a slew of federal, state and county...

read more
Sales tax revenue increases

Sales tax revenue increases

Jul 21, 2022 |

The city of Wylie received a sales tax reimbursement check from the Texas State Comptroller this month for $1.325 million, a 5.36% increase from a year ago. Reimbursements to Texas cities were distributed by the comptroller this month for taxes collected on retail...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022