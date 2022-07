Sean Carter has seen a lot of action for the Wylie Pirates.

Entering his third year as the starting safety, he leads a new, inexperienced group of players in the Wylie secondary. Head coach Jimmy Carter said is relying on him to be the leader of the group.

“He’s the mainstay there,” Carter said. “He’s got a ton of experience and reps under his belt.”

For the full story, see our July 20 issue or subscribe online.