Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Don’t Stand Alone

by | Jul 14, 2022 | Latest, Opinion

As Americans we love “do it yourself”. DIY has become a national phenomenon. There are whole TV networks dedicated to DIY. Nothing wrong with that of course. It’s fun to figure things out on your own and complete a project then sit back and admire your work. 

However, when it comes to relationships, DIY can become a wormhole leading to emotional isolation, mental health issues, and physical problems as well. In our culture we use phrases all the time that represent our fiercely independent way of life…

Nobody’s gonna tell me what to do.

I’m a self-made man or woman. 

I march to the beat of my own drum. 

Pull yourself up by your bootstraps.

I’m an American so I’m independent and proud. 

I’m a Texan so I’m doing it my way. 

My business is my business. 

As a result, we are more isolated than ever. I’m working on a book about this topic and in my research I found that emotional and mental health has declined dramatically in recent years, primarily because of our increased isolation. Covid has only worsened the problem. Here is an excerpt from some of my research:

American Psychological Association article May 2019:

As demonstrated by a review of the effects of perceived social isolation across the life span…loneliness can wreak havoc on an individual’s physical, mental and cognitive health.

Our research really shows that the magnitude of risk presented by social isolation is very similar in magnitude to that of obesity, smoking, lack of access to care and physical inactivity.

Too many of us continue to choose isolation over connection because frankly it’s easier – in the short run. It’s easier to stay to myself because then I don’t have to deal with people’s opinions or their problems. I don’t have to face my anxiety or insecurities. I can keep all my problems to myself. 

Unfortunately, this mindset over time, only exacerbates the internal issues. Anxiety is real. Depression is real. Insecurity is real. To be clear, those issues can’t always be repaired by connecting with others. Sometimes we need to see a therapist or medical professional to help us work our way through our struggle. I spent time seeing a counselor last year and it was exceedingly helpful. At the same time, no matter our level of struggle, isolation only makes it worse, not better. 

The writer of Hebrews said it this way, “Let us think of ways to motivate one another to acts of love and good works. And let us not neglect our meeting together, as some people do…”

He’s saying we need each other. We’re not meant to do life alone. My wife and I were recently driving up the Oregon coast. It’s a beautiful place. Cliffs drop down to black sand and rocks, the size of buildings, pushing out of the water. On the cliffs are giant trees standing in rocky soil. As I looked at this amazing scene I couldn’t help wondering how those trees withstood the wind, rain, salt, and coastal storms that hit them on a regular basis. Then I looked down and noticed the roots, many of which were on the surface because the soil was shallow and rocky. Those roots were completely intertwined with one another. I realized the trees stand tall and strong because they don’t stand alone. 

Keith Spurgin is the Lead Pastor of New Hope Church in Wylie, TX and President of The Growth Resourcing Group. 

0 Comments

Related News

Council approved alcohol sales ordinance

Council approved alcohol sales ordinance

Jul 13, 2022 |

Alcohol sales between midnight and 2 a.m. will soon be allowed in the city after Wylie City Council passed an ordinance extending sale hours. City Secretary Stephanie Storm said staff had received various requests from restaurants and other businesses over the years...

read more
Pirates search options at cornerback

Pirates search options at cornerback

Jul 13, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates are using the summer to fill out its depth chart and work toward the start of the 2022 regular season. At cornerback, a void has been created with the graduation of a multi-year starter. That has opened up competition for a spot in the starting...

read more
Guzman returns to lead Raider linebackers

Guzman returns to lead Raider linebackers

Jul 13, 2022 | ,

Rarely do sophomore football players get a chance to play at the varsity level. For Derrick Guzman, he took the chance in stride and cemented himself as the team’s starting middle linebacker for the 2022 season. Head coach Marcus Gold likes Guzman’s instincts at the...

read more
P&Z approves site plan

P&Z approves site plan

Jul 13, 2022 |

The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission discussed a site plan and held a public hearing during the Tuesday, July 5 meeting. P&Z first discussed a site plan for PopShelf, a general merchandise store located at 1948 North State Highway 78. Senior City Planner Kevin...

read more
Education foundation names new director

Education foundation names new director

Jul 13, 2022 |

A Wylie ISD teacher is stepping out of the classroom and into a new role utilizing skills learned while working on a much different career path. Windi Fuller, former English and Yearbook teacher at Cooper Junior high, was recently named executive director of the Wylie...

read more
City updated on Stone Road

City updated on Stone Road

Jul 13, 2022 |

Public Works Director Tim Porter first briefed council on Stone Road in November 2021 concerning issues surrounding planned improvements. The city and Collin County previously entered a partnership to improve the road because of its poor condition. Several chip and...

read more
Artisan’s love of leather work leads to new opportunity

Artisan’s love of leather work leads to new opportunity

Jul 13, 2022 |

What started as a job in a hobby store has turned into a business venture for Wylie resident Rebecca Duval. Eight years ago, a position at a leather and leather-working supply company opened the door to creativity and opportunity, and a love for the craft. Duval was...

read more
ERCOT urges energy conservation

ERCOT urges energy conservation

Jul 11, 2022 |

Texans are being asked to conserve energy use as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) estimates power demand will exceed supply.With a heatwave driving energy usage up across the state, ERCOT urges conservation today, from 2 until 8 p.m.ERCOT suggests...

read more
Raiders have options at receiver

Raiders have options at receiver

Jul 8, 2022 | ,

With just over a month until the new season, Wylie East believes it has the skill position players capable of leading the team. At receiver, the Raider's top three players mesh well with different skill sets for the 2022 season. Terrell Washington Jr. is the leading...

read more
Pet Milk Memories

Pet Milk Memories

Jul 8, 2022 | ,

By John Moore Pet Milk was a kitchen staple in most Southern homes in mid-20th Century America. It had as many uses as a coffee can full of bacon drippings. Thankfully, the two weren’t used interchangeably. Opening our Frigidaire, you’d see that the top shelf of our...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022