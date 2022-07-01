Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Get closer to God by slowing down

by | Jul 1, 2022 | Latest, Opinion

By Todd Baughman

I don’t know about you, but I get distracted easily.  Just typing that last sentence I’m pretty sure I had about 18 new thoughts about what I could / should be doing right now.

Do you often load up your calendar and your mind with actions and ideas to the brim, and then when you have a gap you fill it with your face in your phone?

I’ve spent some time studying the rhythms of Jesus with a group of guys on my patio and it has been a game changer for many of us.  Taking intentional time to think about how we spend our time is one of the greatest long-term investments you can make.

Jesus modeled so many things for us, but one of my favorites was how he managed time.  Sure, he did a lot of incredible things, but in my mind one of the most important was how he balanced his time. 

So much we think about Jesus involves miracles, and teachings.  Those are fun to focus on, learn from, and try to live out.  But I don’t think I’ve spent enough energy learning from the rhythms of Jesus. 

Despite his incredible mission.  He spent purposeful time with a small group of friends.  He spent alone time with God.  He often stepped away from the chaos of the world around him despite the amount of work to be done and spent time with the Father.

What would it look like if we did that more often?  I can tell you that regardless of what you think about God, he thinks the world of you.  He’s there, and he’s desire is to have a real relationship with you. 

You can start right now. You don’t need to get caught up in any particular rules.  You can put down the paper (come back to it later, there’s good stuff in here), and start a conversation with God.  Ask him a couple questions, here’s some suggestions: 

How can I more closely follow you?  In what ways can I love people better?  What’s an area in my life I’m not letting you into?  Why did you send Jesus to die on the cross?  What does that mean for me?

If you just paused to ask God those questions, congratulations.  You are modeling what Jesus modeled.  If you just skipped over that part, I’d encourage you to go back and give it a try.  I’d love to hear how it goes, and God would love to hear from you.

0 Comments

Related News

Fireworks are illegal in city limits

Fireworks are illegal in city limits

Jun 30, 2022 | ,

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is fast approaching and Wylie residents are reminded that it is illegal to set off fireworks in the city limits. In Collin County, it is legal to discharge fireworks on privately owned property in unincorporated areas. However,...

read more
STAAR results reported

STAAR results reported

Jun 29, 2022 |

School districts across the state received preliminary STAAR test results for 2022 last week and Wylie ISD Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer said she was amazed when she saw how well Wylie students performed. STAAR is a series of standardized tests used to assess a...

read more
P&Z considers site plans

P&Z considers site plans

Jun 29, 2022 |

The P&Z Commission considered a new site plan and a site plan amendment at the Tuesday, June 21, regular meeting. The first site plan was for Validus Addition, a light industrial use complex on .620 acres, located west of the intersection of Martinez Lane and...

read more
Heat safety awareness encouraged￼

Heat safety awareness encouraged￼

Jun 29, 2022 |

As summer weather in North Texas brings triple-digit temperatures, officials are reminding residents to take precautions when working or recreating outdoors by staying hydrated and limiting exposure to the heat. According to the National Weather Service, heat is one...

read more
Perseverance through pain

Perseverance through pain

Jun 27, 2022 | ,

By Kris Segrest When you reflect on the happenings on the cross, some 2,000 years ago, it’s hard to believe that there was any joy there. Where was the joy in watching a man, Jesus, who had been sleeping, deprived, tortured, beaten, mocked, framed by religious...

read more
Raiders excited for prospects on offensive line

Raiders excited for prospects on offensive line

Jun 24, 2022 | ,

Replacing several starters, Wylie East has its work cut out for them with a young offensive line. Head coach Marcus Gold and his staff still feel confident ahead of the new year. With young players waiting in the wings behind a veteran offensive line, coach Gold feels...

read more
Wylie finds new options at receiver, tight end

Wylie finds new options at receiver, tight end

Jun 24, 2022 | ,

With several new faces taking up positions at receiver for the Wylie Pirates, it’d be fair to expect a steep learning curve. Head coach Jimmy Carter is expecting to use the two non-district games to help the group to get up to speed at the varsity football level....

read more
Headliner to perform original, bluegrass songs

Headliner to perform original, bluegrass songs

Jun 24, 2022 |

Thousands of people will flock to Wylie this weekend for some summer fun at the Bluegrass on Ballard music festival. Alecia Nugent packed a bag and traveled from Nashville for the event, but rather than listening to music, Nugent will be the headliner for the...

read more
Medlin returns as Braves starting quarterback

Medlin returns as Braves starting quarterback

Jun 24, 2022 | ,

Quarterback can be the most important position on the football field. For the Community Braves, one of the biggest advantages is having your starting signal caller return to action. Not only that, but Community will have three quarterbacks all with playing experience...

read more
P&Z considers new housing development

P&Z considers new housing development

Jun 23, 2022 |

The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing concerning a change from agriculture to planned development - townhome district for 5.56 acres located east of the intersection of North Ballard Avenue and Harvest Bend Drive. The concept plan shows 43...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022