Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Perseverance through pain

by | Jun 27, 2022 | Latest, Opinion

By Kris Segrest

When you reflect on the happenings on the cross, some 2,000 years ago, it’s hard to believe that there was any joy there.

Where was the joy in watching a man, Jesus, who had been sleeping, deprived, tortured, beaten, mocked, framed by religious officials, forsaken by his friends, bleed out on a device that was the cruelest instrument of death imaginable … the cross?

Where is the joy in recalling how he died between thieves, like a common criminal?

Where is the joy in remembering his mother was at the foot of the cross, watching these events play out?

You can only imagine how her heart must have broken, as she remembered your little baby, now far removed from Bethlehem’s stable.

Where was the joy in any of this? 

We are reminded today, that the joy Jesus was to experience was after the cross. Jesus knew the pain he was to endure through his crucifixion. Therefore, in the Garden of Gethsemane, he pleaded with the Father on three occasions, “to let this cup pass”.

Yet, it was God’s will for Him to endure momentary pain so He could experience an eternal pleasure.

This is true for believers.

We are going to experience the pain of all varieties in this world. We must remember that “For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison…” (2 Corinthians 4:17).

The reality is, that for most of us, our last moments will be our toughest moments. I have seen this play out repeatedly in the lives of believers who are about to be promoted to Heaven.

Most of the time, their last moments are difficult. Sometimes their last season of life is tough.

Yet, right behind a believer’s toughest moment lies their greatest moment, as they push off this mortal frame and step into the eternal.

Knowing what is behind our most difficult times in life allows us to bear whatever we are experiencing. For, one day we will be with Him, in Heaven. 

Reflections:

What is the toughest thing you have endured?

How does the cross bring joy to pain?

How does grace help you cope with struggles?

Pastor Kris Segrest, The Cross Church

0 Comments

Related News

Raiders excited for prospects on offensive line

Raiders excited for prospects on offensive line

Jun 24, 2022 | ,

Replacing several starters, Wylie East has its work cut out for them with a young offensive line. Head coach Marcus Gold and his staff still feel confident ahead of the new year. With young players waiting in the wings behind a veteran offensive line, coach Gold feels...

read more
Wylie finds new options at receiver, tight end

Wylie finds new options at receiver, tight end

Jun 24, 2022 | ,

With several new faces taking up positions at receiver for the Wylie Pirates, it’d be fair to expect a steep learning curve. Head coach Jimmy Carter is expecting to use the two non-district games to help the group to get up to speed at the varsity football level....

read more
Headliner to perform original, bluegrass songs

Headliner to perform original, bluegrass songs

Jun 24, 2022 |

Thousands of people will flock to Wylie this weekend for some summer fun at the Bluegrass on Ballard music festival. Alecia Nugent packed a bag and traveled from Nashville for the event, but rather than listening to music, Nugent will be the headliner for the...

read more
Medlin returns as Braves starting quarterback

Medlin returns as Braves starting quarterback

Jun 24, 2022 | ,

Quarterback can be the most important position on the football field. For the Community Braves, one of the biggest advantages is having your starting signal caller return to action. Not only that, but Community will have three quarterbacks all with playing experience...

read more
P&Z considers new housing development

P&Z considers new housing development

Jun 23, 2022 |

The Wylie Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing concerning a change from agriculture to planned development - townhome district for 5.56 acres located east of the intersection of North Ballard Avenue and Harvest Bend Drive. The concept plan shows 43...

read more
Hot car and dogs don’t mix

Hot car and dogs don’t mix

Jun 22, 2022 |

Hot cars are no place for kids, let alone dogs in this Texas heat. Our furry friends such as dogs and cats can’t regulate their internal temperature as easily as humans can. With fewer mechanisms to cool off, pets, especially dogs, have an increased risk of heatstroke...

read more
Ministry to host concert in the park

Ministry to host concert in the park

Jun 22, 2022 |

The opportunity to use a stage set up in the park one day before the bluegrass festival opened the door for a local ministry to offer a free concert. Hope for the Cities, a ministry of the Cross Church, is planning a free concert from 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Olde...

read more
Wylie PD mourns one of their own

Wylie PD mourns one of their own

Jun 20, 2022 |

The Wylie Police Department announced in a news release that Officer Chris Taylor died today after a lengthy battle with cancer. Taylor served the community for nearly 24 years, the news release said. He began his career as a reserve officer before he was hired as a...

read more
Three dead after incident on Lake Lavon

Three dead after incident on Lake Lavon

Jun 20, 2022 |

Collin County deputies responded to a distress call Saturday, June 18, after a boat overturned on Lake Lavon near Brockdale Park.  A strong storm crossed over the lake around 8:45 p.m. Saturday night, which caused the boat with four people to capsize, according...

read more
Just a bit peaved

Just a bit peaved

Jun 20, 2022 | ,

By John Moore I used to pay little attention to the world’s little idiosyncrasies, but now they seem ever present. And it’s more than slightly annoying. I can’t be the only one. When I was getting change back from the fast-food drive-thru recently, it all became...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022