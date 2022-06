Police responded to a call of a teenager shot at a home in the 2900 block of Jamestown Saturday, June 4.

The call came in after 7:15 p.m., and the teenager who was shot was released from the hospital shortly after being admitted.

Sgt. Donald English said the shooter is an acquaintance of the victim, who is not cooperating with police.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting can contact Wylie PD at 972-442-8171.