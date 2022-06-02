Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Council suspends Oncor rate increase

by | Jun 2, 2022 | Latest

Wylie City Council passed several amendments to existing ordinances and passed a resolution suspending Oncor Electric rate increases during the May 31 council meeting.

The resolution suspended the rate increase set to go into effect June 17 for 90 days, allowing the city time to research and hire a consultant to ensure the rates are fair and possibly appeal the increase to the Public Utility Commission.

An amendment was passed to allow the Parks and Recreation Department to increase recreation center rates with council approval. Previously, an ordinance locked the rates and determined how much the city could charge for monthly memberships, day passes and facility rentals.

Council also amended the city’s historical landmark ordinance. Deputy City Manager Renae Ollie said the amendment included several changes, including creating definitions and establishing criteria to set landmark designations.

For the full story, see our June 8 issue.

0 Comments

Related News

Abbott requests special legislative committees

Abbott requests special legislative committees

Jun 1, 2022 |

Gov. Greg Abbott sent a joint letter today to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan requesting the Texas Legislative leaders convene special committees following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead. The...

read more
NTMWD encourages residents to conserve water this summer

NTMWD encourages residents to conserve water this summer

Jun 1, 2022 |

A majority of water use during the summer happens outdoors, according to the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD). Public Education Manager Helen Dulac said anywhere from 40%-60% of water usage during the summer is used for watering lawns, adding about half of...

read more
Wylie High graduates 663

Wylie High graduates 663

Jun 1, 2022 |

The top grads of the Class of 2022 delivered similar messages of thankfulness to their fellow Pirates in their commencement addresses last weekend. Wylie High School graduation ceremonies for the 663-student graduating class were held Saturday, May 28 at the CUTX...

read more
Wylie East graduates 502

Wylie East graduates 502

Jun 1, 2022 |

The topic of nervousness and the comfort of a stuffed animal were interwoven in the speeches delivered by the top two graduates of the Class of 2022 to their peers. Wylie East High School personnel, administration, friends, and family members gathered to celebrate the...

read more
Toying with time

Toying with time

May 27, 2022 | ,

By John Moore I don’t recognize toys anymore. Our grandkids are coming from out of state to visit and I can’t find anything to get them as a surprise. Why? I don’t know what anything is or does. Toys should teach you how to prepare for life and be fun. Bakugan –...

read more
TxDOT urges motorcycle safety

TxDOT urges motorcycle safety

May 26, 2022 |

TxDOT is urging Texas drivers to look twice for motorcycles, especially at intersections, where motorcycle collisions most commonly occur. According to a TxDOT news release, one motorcyclist dies in a crash on Texas roads every day, on average. In 2020, there were 482...

read more
Pirates show skill in spring game

Pirates show skill in spring game

May 25, 2022 | ,

Spring practices are a time to get the team up to speed for the coming season. For the Wylie Pirates, it’s also a time to generate excitement in their annual Maroon vs. White spring game. The white team came out on top in the scrimmage last Friday, but head coach...

read more
School board approves zoning change

School board approves zoning change

May 25, 2022 |

Continued growth forced the Wylie ISD Board of Trustees to rezone a new neighborhood during the Monday, May 16, meeting. After researching options and meeting with parents, district staff presented a resolution rezoning the Emerald Vista neighborhood in Wylie, which...

read more
Wylie East narrowly misses state 7v7 qualification

Wylie East narrowly misses state 7v7 qualification

May 24, 2022 | ,

Wylie East narrowly missed out on qualification in the 7v7 state championships, losing in the final round. Taking on some of the area's top 5A and 6A teams, the Raiders were paired in Pool C with Frisco Lone Star, Sherman and Plano West Saturday morning. With the top...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022