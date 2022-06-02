Council suspends Oncor rate increase

Wylie City Council passed several amendments to existing ordinances and passed a resolution suspending Oncor Electric rate increases during the May 31 council meeting.

The resolution suspended the rate increase set to go into effect June 17 for 90 days, allowing the city time to research and hire a consultant to ensure the rates are fair and possibly appeal the increase to the Public Utility Commission.

An amendment was passed to allow the Parks and Recreation Department to increase recreation center rates with council approval. Previously, an ordinance locked the rates and determined how much the city could charge for monthly memberships, day passes and facility rentals.

Council also amended the city’s historical landmark ordinance. Deputy City Manager Renae Ollie said the amendment included several changes, including creating definitions and establishing criteria to set landmark designations.

