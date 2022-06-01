Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Wylie East graduates 502

by | Jun 1, 2022 | Latest

The topic of nervousness and the comfort of a stuffed animal were interwoven in the speeches delivered by the top two graduates of the Class of 2022 to their peers.

Wylie East High School personnel, administration, friends, and family members gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating class May 28 at the CUTX Center in Allen.

Varsity football player and graduating senior Marcus Harbert kicked off the ceremony with opening remarks and was followed by Jacob Cline, Adriana Garcia and AFJROTC Corps Commanders who led the Pledge of Allegiance.

