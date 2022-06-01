NTMWD encourages residents to conserve water this summer

A majority of water use during the summer happens outdoors, according to the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD).

Public Education Manager Helen Dulac said anywhere from 40%-60% of water usage during the summer is used for watering lawns, adding about half of it is wasted because of overwatering, inefficient watering or broken irrigation systems.

The additional strain during the summer months is on top of what residents use in the kitchen and home bathroom.

