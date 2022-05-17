Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Pirates lose in regional quarterfinals

by | May 17, 2022 | Latest, Sports

It was the end of the line for the Wylie Pirates softball team, who were swept in the regional quarterfinals by Waco Midway.

The Pirates (14-0, 31-11) struggled in game one of the series Friday night at Midlothian High School, losing 11-1. Wylie started the game strong, with Aubrey Brown reaching base and scoring on a wild pitch and Jordyn Merrett hitting a double, but the bats were silenced.

Midway held Wylie to just one hit from that point on. The Pirates were able to get runners on base, but they stalled in multiple innings. The Pantherettes responded with two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead and broke the game open with nine runs in the bottom of the third to break the game open.

“They had some very hot bats and that turned into some frustration for us, and we struggled to find out where the strike zone was,” Damron said. “They did a good job of putting together some good chances, but we just couldn’t bring them home.”

In the third, Midway led the inning off with a home run over the left field fence, followed by an RBI triple and two more home runs in the inning. Tristian Thompson had two home runs in the inning for the Pantherettes, who ended the game in five innings by the mercy rule.

To read the full story, see next week’s issue. For more news and sports stories, see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Early voting begins today

Early voting begins today

May 16, 2022 |

Early voting for the Democrat and Republican primary runoff elections begins today and runs through Friday, May 20. Election Day is Tuesday, May 24. Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. during early voting and on Election Day. Texas is an open primary state,...

read more
Pirates win two medals at state

Pirates win two medals at state

May 15, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates took home some silverware at the track and field state championships on Saturday. Competing in three events, Wylie had two medalists on the day. Nathanael Berhane started off the day with a personal record in the 3200, placing third overall...

read more
Fatal crash on State Highway 78 May 11

Fatal crash on State Highway 78 May 11

May 13, 2022 |

The Farmersville Fire Department, Police Department and Collin County Sheriff’s office responded to a fatal crash involving three vehicles around 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11. Caleb Edwards, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided head-on with a...

read more
BBQ on Ballard comes to Olde City Park

BBQ on Ballard comes to Olde City Park

May 13, 2022 |

Olde City Park will be turned into a smokehouse this weekend as competitors vie for the best barbecue prize in the first-ever BBQ on Ballard. The event, which was originally scheduled for October of last year, will be held from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May...

read more
Property tax protest deadline looms

Property tax protest deadline looms

May 12, 2022 |

Residents who want to file a property tax protest have a fast-approaching deadline, according to Collin Central Appraisal District. CCAD Chief Appraiser Bo Daffin said the deadline to a file property tax protest is Monday, May 16. For notices mailed on April 15, the...

read more
Popelka has sights set on state

Popelka has sights set on state

May 11, 2022 | ,

Logan Popelka is heading to the UIL track and field state championships for the second straight season, but things are different this time around. Last season, Popelka was strictly a short-distance runner. Competing in the 100m and 200m for the Pirates, he qualified...

read more
Collin County values continue to rise

Collin County values continue to rise

May 11, 2022 |

Collin County property values once again are showing a significant increase, according to figures released by Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD). The CCAD mailed the 2022 real property appraisal notices to property owners on April 15. Business personal property...

read more
School district, city leaders discuss growth

School district, city leaders discuss growth

May 11, 2022 |

City leaders from Wylie, Sachse and Lavon met with Wylie ISD district leaders for an update from the district and municipalities. The meeting occurred Wednesday, May 4 and covered a variety of topics. Corey Whittle, assistant superintendent for human resources, said...

read more
Top WHS students announced

Top WHS students announced

May 11, 2022 | ,

The top ranked graduates at Wylie High School said hard work and a little bit of luck helped them earn the number one and two spots.Wylie High School rankings place Alina Nguyen as valedictorian and Reiki Hingorani as salutatorian of the class of 2022. Alina posted a...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022