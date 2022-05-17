Pirates lose in regional quarterfinals

It was the end of the line for the Wylie Pirates softball team, who were swept in the regional quarterfinals by Waco Midway.

The Pirates (14-0, 31-11) struggled in game one of the series Friday night at Midlothian High School, losing 11-1. Wylie started the game strong, with Aubrey Brown reaching base and scoring on a wild pitch and Jordyn Merrett hitting a double, but the bats were silenced.

Midway held Wylie to just one hit from that point on. The Pirates were able to get runners on base, but they stalled in multiple innings. The Pantherettes responded with two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead and broke the game open with nine runs in the bottom of the third to break the game open.

“They had some very hot bats and that turned into some frustration for us, and we struggled to find out where the strike zone was,” Damron said. “They did a good job of putting together some good chances, but we just couldn’t bring them home.”

In the third, Midway led the inning off with a home run over the left field fence, followed by an RBI triple and two more home runs in the inning. Tristian Thompson had two home runs in the inning for the Pantherettes, who ended the game in five innings by the mercy rule.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]