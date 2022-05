Wylie City Council once again discussed turning over operations of the Wylie Recreation Center to the YMCA, much to the chagrin of several residents.

The discussion took place during a workshop at the April 26 regular council meeting.

Interim City Manager Brent Parker said the city and the YMCA have met to discuss partnering to allow the Y to take over the recreation center, which currently operates at a loss.

For the full story, see our May 11 issue or subscribe online.