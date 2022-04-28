Wylie beats Sachse, one win from district title

The Wylie Pirates conquered their last big hurdle on the way to a district championship.

With a 4-3 home victory over Sachse on April 26, Wylie (10-3, 14-13-1) remains tied for first place in the District 9-6A standings. With a win on the road against North Garland on Friday, the Pirates will earn at least a share of the championship.

On Tuesday night, the Pirate’s offense started hot with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Three reached base by walking out of the first five batters in the inning. Jaxon Borserine walked with the bases loaded to score the first run. Brady Dalton singled in the second run one batter later, followed by a sacrifice fly from Riley Gildert.

Dalton later added an RBI triple to his resume, giving the Pirates a 4-1 advantage in the bottom of the fourth, as Isaac Phe allowed only two runs over six innings of work as the starter.

Sachse’s best chance to tie the game came in the bottom of the seventh inning, where Bradley Fletcher walked three batters to load the bases with one out. He could get out of the jam with just one run allowed, forcing two groundouts to preserve the save.

The first pitch between Wylie and North Garland will be at 7:30 p.m.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com