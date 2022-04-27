Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Hollingsworth twins share position on diamond, competitive spirit off

by | Apr 27, 2022 | Latest, Sports

Some families thrive off of competition.

For the Hollingsworth family, that competitive spirit has boosted three siblings to compete at the collegiate level. 

Twins Jacob and Abby Hollingsworth show that spirit on the diamond as starting shortstops and among the leaders helping their teams reach the playoffs. 

Both siblings grew up in a background with sports, along with their older brother Joshua, a senior at Wylie East. Growing up in the family, sports were a must for each of them and their dad encouraged trying everything. 

“He allowed us to explore different things. Eventually, Abby and I fell on baseball and softball,” Jacob said. 

Jacob and Abby Hollingsworth share a passion for competition. The duo play shortstop for the Wylie East baseball and softball team.

Jacob and his older brother Joshua played baseball and football before Jacob committed to baseball full time before his sophomore season. 

Joshua committed to play football at Southeastern Oklahoma State University next season while helping Jacob and the Raiders baseball team reach the playoffs this season. 

“He’s a role model for me for sure,” Jacob said. “He’s a fiery guy in anything he does and he’s so fun to be around. I’m grateful for the chance to play with him.” 

Similarly, Abby played volleyball until her sophomore season, when she decided to commit to softball full time. She’s seen her game grow at Wylie East and is one of the best in the area with a team-leading eight home runs this season. She’s also committed to Abilene Christian University for next season, which was a dream of hers to accomplish. 

“I’ll be the fifth generation to go there,” Abby said. “The coaches, players and facilities are so nice, and I knew this was what I wanted to do. It was so great to see the campus and realize how real it was that I could have this opportunity.” 

Jacob is also seeing college opportunities pop up. He’d also like to have a chance to play for ACU but will have choices this summer before his senior season. They both ended up at shortstop by chance, as they played catcher when they were younger.

“We both started off as catcher,” Abby said. “I think we everything we showed with our arm and then I think it translated well. We both have good range and are fast, so it worked out pretty well for us.”

The duo doesn’t just leave the competition on the field. The Hollingsworth’s thrive on their competitive nature, even if it can make for some intense moments.

“We’re a competitive family, we just love to compete and it’s our nature to go at it,” Jacob said.

Without hesitation, Jacob and Abby agreed she is the most competitive in the family. While card games and board games at the house can be a “hectic” scene for some people, it’s part of the family environment that drives them to succeed. 

“Card games can get crazy around us,” Abby said. “We typically try to avoid them, especially when our dad is around to compete too.”

Their mom Laura, said they know it can get intense around the house, but they all remember that they’re on the same team.

To read the full story, see next week’s issue. For more news and sports stories, see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com

0 Comments

Related News

Council denies planned development

Council denies planned development

Apr 27, 2022 |

Wylie City Council held three public hearings concerning zoning changes during the April 26 regular council meeting. The first public hearing concerned a zoning change for a 47-acre lot near Smith Elementary School from agriculture-30 to a planned development-single...

read more
Property owners outcry value increases

Property owners outcry value increases

Apr 27, 2022 |

Wylie property owners should have received their annual appraised value estimates last week from the county.  Many have been expressing concerns about the increases they are seeing, an indication that property values are continuing to rise in the area. The valuations...

read more
TEA offers library materials guidance

TEA offers library materials guidance

Apr 27, 2022 |

In response to many Texas parents’ complaints about inappropriate material in school libraries, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released updated guidelines on procuring, reviewing and banning books. The model, which can be found on the TEA website, is designed to...

read more
Teen Court offers several benefits

Teen Court offers several benefits

Apr 27, 2022 |

A ticket for most adults may mean a fine or a defensive driving course, but for area teens, it could mean a chance to participate in Teen Court. Wylie’s Teen Court program provides students, not just from Wylie but the surrounding areas as well, an opportunity to...

read more
Jackson sets school record

Jackson sets school record

Apr 25, 2022 | ,

In Princeton, Wylie East’s junior Charis Jackson advances to the Regionals after winning a gold medal. Jackson placed first in the boys 400-meter dash (47.92) at the District 9/10-5A Area Track and Field Championships. Sophomore Kory Boyd will join Jackson after...

read more
19 Pirates qualify for regionals

19 Pirates qualify for regionals

Apr 25, 2022 | ,

While the competition keeps getting more challenging, the Wylie Pirates continue to show their mettle.  The Pirates track and field team, fresh off of a district championship, continued with an area round title at Williams Stadium on April 21. The boys led the...

read more
Mow mow mow

Mow mow mow

Apr 25, 2022 | ,

by John Moore When I was a kid, I was the designated (fill in the blank). If the TV antenna needed turning to pick up Star Trek or Dragnet, I was the designated antenna turner. If the channel needed changing, I was the designated remote control. When the ubiquitous...

read more
Statewide sales tax revenue increases

Statewide sales tax revenue increases

Apr 23, 2022 |

State sales tax revenue totaled $3.37 billion in March, a 37.2% increase over collections last year Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a Tuesday, April 4, news release.Similar to February’s sales tax numbers, the March 2021 totals account for February 2021 sales...

read more
Early voting begins April 25

Early voting begins April 25

Apr 22, 2022 |

Wylie residents will go to the polls next week to cast their vote during early voting. Early voting will begin statewide Monday, April 25 and conclude Friday, May 3. Election day will be held Saturday, May 7. Residents will cast ballots in state constitution elections...

read more
Emergency supplies sales tax holiday set for April 23-25

Emergency supplies sales tax holiday set for April 23-25

Apr 21, 2022 |

With the state entering severe weather season, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Texans can purchase certain items tax-free. The state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies is set to begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 23 and ends at midnight...

read more
Subscribe
Subscribe