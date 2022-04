Recent estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Collin County continues to experience dynamic growth as it ranked second in the nation for adding new residents.

According to the 2020 census results, the Collin County population was 1,064,465, compared to 782,341 residents recorded in the 2010 census.

July 1, 2021 estimates now put the county’s population at 1,109,462.

For the full story, see our April 6 issue or subscribe online.