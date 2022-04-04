Subscribe
WDMA Prop C

Wylie’s season ends in regional quarterfinals

by | Apr 4, 2022 | Latest, Sports

The Wylie Pirates found themselves in uncharted territory in their regional quarterfinals game against Rockwall. 

The No. 3 Pirates (14-0, 21-1-3) were undefeated for the season and had yet to allow a goal over their first two games of the UIL 6A state playoffs. Yet in the third round, they quickly found themselves down two goals to Rockwall. Despite the odds, the Pirates battled back but ultimately came up short in a 3-1 loss on April 1.

The Lady Yellowjackets capitalized on some fortunate bounces early in the game. Despite Wylie’s defense being one of the best in the state, Rockwall held possession for the majority of the first half.  Struggling to break down the backline, Rockwall finally scored with just over 20 minutes in the first half on a deflected shot.

To read the full story, see next week’s issue. For more news and sports stories, see The Wylie News in print or online. Support your community newspaper for less than $40 a year.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com

0 Comments

Related News

Historic real estate values seen in Texas

Historic real estate values seen in Texas

Apr 2, 2022 |

The Texas Association of Appraisal Districts (TAAD) announced last week historic growth in Texas real estate values. According to the association, regions throughout the state have seen increases in values between 10% and 50% since last year. “The Texas real estate...

read more
Human remains identified as missing Wylie woman

Human remains identified as missing Wylie woman

Apr 1, 2022 |

Partial human remains found on February 26 in Sachse were identified as a missing Wylie female.  On Thursday, March 31, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the skeletal remains found in a creek bed in the 4500 block of Merritt Rd, belonged to...

read more
Ravages of drought not far from Texans’ minds

Ravages of drought not far from Texans’ minds

Apr 1, 2022 | ,

By Jeremy B. Mazur The trials of drought weave throughout the story of Texas in tales of devastation that had lasting effects on the families, businesses, and communities that survived them. These withering dry times prompted Texans to make big changes to shore up...

read more
Staff forecast presented at ISD meeting

Staff forecast presented at ISD meeting

Mar 30, 2022 |

Continued growth and rising inflation were the focus of several discussions at the Monday, March 21, Wylie ISD board of trustees meeting. Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Casey Whittle gave an overview of the 2022-23 staff forecast. Whittle said the...

read more
City council celebrates Women’s History Month

City council celebrates Women’s History Month

Mar 30, 2022 |

In honor of Women’s History Month, city council took a moment during the March 22 meeting to celebrate several women at City Hall. “We wanted to do something special to celebrate [Women’s History Month],” Mayor Matthew Porter said.  Assistant City Manager Renae...

read more
State primary runoff election set for May

State primary runoff election set for May

Mar 30, 2022 |

Collin County residents who voted in the March primary will be asked to head to the polls again to settle races where there wasn’t a clear winner. To win most Texas elections, candidates must receive more than 50% of the vote. When there is no clear winner, officials...

read more
Vitale’s late goal helps Wylie advance

Vitale’s late goal helps Wylie advance

Mar 29, 2022 | ,

Jordyn Vitale scored with 14 minutes remaining and the Wylie Pirates advanced to the regional quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Lake Ridge Tuesday night in Dallas. Head coach Chris Bezner said before the No. 3 Wylie Pirates area round playoff match that winning late...

read more
Two games, 49 runs for Pirates’ softball

Two games, 49 runs for Pirates’ softball

Mar 29, 2022 | ,

The Wylie Pirates continued their winning ways with two more dominant victories.  Wylie (6-0, 17-3) scored 49 runs over two games to improve to six straight wins in district play. They opened the week with a 31-0 win over North Garland.  The Pirates had 16...

read more
Raiders win on walk-off single

Raiders win on walk-off single

Mar 26, 2022 | ,

Kolby Atkins' single in the bottom of the seventh inning sparks Wylie East's 5-4 win over Rock Hill Friday night. Atkins singled with two outs after Cade Roeschen tripled early in the inning. Tyler Stroup earned the victory for the Raiders (4-0, 9-3-1), allowing just...

read more
A league of their own

A league of their own

Mar 25, 2022 | ,

Long before Collin County residents headed to the polls for early voting in the Primary Election last month, volunteers belonging to a decades-old association logged many hours behind the scenes to ensure voters were registered and informed. When Texas women finally...

read more