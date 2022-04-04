Wylie’s season ends in regional quarterfinals

The Wylie Pirates found themselves in uncharted territory in their regional quarterfinals game against Rockwall.

The No. 3 Pirates (14-0, 21-1-3) were undefeated for the season and had yet to allow a goal over their first two games of the UIL 6A state playoffs. Yet in the third round, they quickly found themselves down two goals to Rockwall. Despite the odds, the Pirates battled back but ultimately came up short in a 3-1 loss on April 1.

The Lady Yellowjackets capitalized on some fortunate bounces early in the game. Despite Wylie’s defense being one of the best in the state, Rockwall held possession for the majority of the first half. Struggling to break down the backline, Rockwall finally scored with just over 20 minutes in the first half on a deflected shot.

By Kyle Grondin • kgrondin@csmediatexas.com